This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl

By Katie Jackson | November 16, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Clothing may make up an outfit, but it's the accessories that pull it all together.

LOCO FOR COCO

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with Chanel’s dazzling Code Coco watch collection. The famed fashion house’s line is composed of diamond-encrusted sparkling timepieces that double as bracelets and are guaranteed to transcend the seasons. You can shop the H5144 and H5145 styles exclusively at The Webster now through January. 1220 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.674.7899, thewebster.us, chanel.com

FEELING SHADY

In Miami, sunglasses are certainly a style staple—but you can’t just don any pair; you need statementmaking sunnies designed by the likes of Dries van Noten and Phillip Lim. Enter Linda Farrow’s latest location in Bal Harbour Shops, where you can peruse everything from the dramatic cat-eye to classic aviators in a variety of hues. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305.866.0311, us.lindafarrow.com

A-LIST APPROVED

Want to dress like fashion’s elite? Max Mara is making it easy with the Wrapped in Luxury exhibition, showcasing a specially curated gallery of Tinseltown’s most stylish stars wearing their favorite signature coat from the luxury Italian brand. Think icons like J.Lo, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. See the exhibition Dec. 7 at the Max Mara Miami Design District location, 106 NE 39th St., 305.770.6200, maxmara.com

CIRCUS CHIC

The circus is coming to town thanks to luxe leather brand Tod’s exclusive collaboration featuring works by artist Anna Dello Russo. The fun-meetsfunky collection is an ode to the theatrical displays of the favored carnival, featuring sparkling and bejeweled clown-like faces on a variety of bags, shoes and accessories. All eyes will be on you in the center of the ring. Miami Design District, 143 NE 39th St., 305.576.8132, tods.com