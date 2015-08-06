    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel

November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose
November 14, 2017

The Best Wine Bars to Try around Miami

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
November 13, 2017

Statement Earrings That Will Steal the Spotlight at Thanksgiving Dinner
November 10, 2017

7 Fragrances You Can Share with Your Significant Other
This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl

By Katie Jackson | November 16, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Clothing may make up an outfit, but it's the accessories that pull it all together.

LOCO FOR COCO

Accessories-3-0006.jpg

Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with Chanel’s dazzling Code Coco watch collection. The famed fashion house’s line is composed of diamond-encrusted sparkling timepieces that double as bracelets and are guaranteed to transcend the seasons. You can shop the H5144 and H5145 styles exclusively at The Webster now through January. 1220 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.674.7899, thewebster.us, chanel.com

FEELING SHADY

Accessories-1-0007.jpg

In Miami, sunglasses are certainly a style staple—but you can’t just don any pair; you need statementmaking sunnies designed by the likes of Dries van Noten and Phillip Lim. Enter Linda Farrow’s latest location in Bal Harbour Shops, where you can peruse everything from the dramatic cat-eye to classic aviators in a variety of hues. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305.866.0311, us.lindafarrow.com

A-LIST APPROVED

Accessories-2-0007.jpg

Want to dress like fashion’s elite? Max Mara is making it easy with the Wrapped in Luxury exhibition, showcasing a specially curated gallery of Tinseltown’s most stylish stars wearing their favorite signature coat from the luxury Italian brand. Think icons like J.Lo, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. See the exhibition Dec. 7 at the Max Mara Miami Design District location, 106 NE 39th St., 305.770.6200, maxmara.com

CIRCUS CHIC

Accessories-4-0002.jpg

The circus is coming to town thanks to luxe leather brand Tod’s exclusive collaboration featuring works by artist Anna Dello Russo. The fun-meetsfunky collection is an ode to the theatrical displays of the favored carnival, featuring sparkling and bejeweled clown-like faces on a variety of bags, shoes and accessories. All eyes will be on you in the center of the ring. Miami Design District, 143 NE 39th St., 305.576.8132, tods.com

Tags: accessories November 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF CHANEL; LINDA FARROW; MAX MARA; TOD’S

