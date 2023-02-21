United Community Options of South Florida Celebrated their 9th Annual Buen Provecho Event

| | Parties

United Community Options of South Florida (UCO) celebrated the 9th Annual Buen Provecho Miami! fundraising event, which took place on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Guests enjoyed lite bites from local top restaurants during the cocktail reception, open bar, photo booth, cigars, and a silent auction. There was an elegant five course meal paired with wine courtesy of Republic National Distributing Company following the cocktail reception. Chef Pablo Zitzmann, Chef Fernando Desa, Chef Cindy Hutson, Chef Christian Chirino, & Chef Melissa Catra were the star chefs of the evening and the event featured entertainment by violinist Frank Lima and renowned DJ, DJ Africa. All event proceeds benefited United Community Options of South Florida.