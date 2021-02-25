VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting

| February 25, 2021 | Calendar

May 13, 2021 at 6pm – 7:30 pm

VeritageMiami-- One of VeritageMiami’s most popular events, featuring top-notch local, regional and national craft breweries complemented by delicious bites from dozens of South Florida restaurants with the artsy, mural-adorned Wynwood Walls as the backdrop. Sponsors and guests will have the choice between participating in person or all virtual.

Celebrating its 25th year, VeritageMiami brings together a who’s who of more than 2,000 wine, beer and food lovers for a world-class gathering with top sommeliers, notable chefs, prestigious wineries and breweries and an impressive lineup of auction lots all to benefit the South Florida community. All proceeds benefit United Way of Miami-Dade. To purchase tickets click here. Wynwood Walls 2520 NORTHWEST 2 AVENUE, MIAMI, FL 33127