VeritageMiami Farm to Fork with Chef Michael Schwartz

| February 25, 2021 | Calendar

April 11, 2021 from 11 am – 2 pm

VeritageMiami-- A refreshing twist on Sunday brunch curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, chef Justin Flit and chef Niven Patel reveling in South Florida’s culinary bounty in a celebration of farm-to-table sustainability, paired with exciting wines and a lively auction. Sponsors and guests will have the choice between participating in person or all virtual.

Celebrating its 25th year, VeritageMiami brings together a who’s who of more than 2,000 wine, beer and food lovers for a world-class gathering with top sommeliers, notable chefs, prestigious wineries and breweries and an impressive lineup of auction lots all to benefit the South Florida community. All proceeds benefit United Way of Miami-Dade. To purchase your tickets click here. Coral Gables Country Club 997 NORTH GREENWAY DRIVE, CORAL GABLES, FL 33134. info@veritagemiami.com.