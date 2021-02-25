At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner with Chef Adrianne Calvo

| February 25, 2021 | Calendar

May 14, 2021 at 6:30 pm

VeritageMiami-- The ultimate good time awaits foodies at VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner with celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo guiding guests as they prepare a gourmet dinner à la carte, right at their table. Sponsors and guests will have the choice between participating in person or all virtual.

Celebrating its 25th year, VeritageMiami brings together a who’s who of more than 2,000 wine, beer and food lovers for a world-class gathering with top sommeliers, notable chefs, prestigious wineries and breweries and an impressive lineup of auction lots all to benefit the South Florida community. All proceeds benefit United Way of Miami-Dade. To purchase tickets click here. InterContinental Miami 100 CHOPIN PLAZA, MIAMI, FL 33131

