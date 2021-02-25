VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner with Chef Adrianne Calvo

| February 25, 2021 | Calendar

May 14, 2021 at 6:30 pm

VeritageMiami-- The ultimate good time awaits foodies at VeritageMiami Interactive Dinner with celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo guiding guests as they prepare a gourmet dinner à la carte, right at their table. Sponsors and guests will have the choice between participating in person or all virtual.

Celebrating its 25th year, VeritageMiami brings together a who’s who of more than 2,000 wine, beer and food lovers for a world-class gathering with top sommeliers, notable chefs, prestigious wineries and breweries and an impressive lineup of auction lots all to benefit the South Florida community. All proceeds benefit United Way of Miami-Dade. To purchase tickets click here. InterContinental Miami 100 CHOPIN PLAZA, MIAMI, FL 33131