VeritageMiami Is Back For Its 25th Anniversary

Alexa Shabinsky | March 22, 2021 | Calendar Food & Drink Lifestyle

Bringing together good people and good food, for an even better cause.

With 25 years of uniting the community together through food for a good cause, VeritageMiami’s 2021 events are even more delicious. Over the last year specifically, VeritageMiami’s work in benefit of United Way Miami-Dade has been more important than ever. Due to the current circumstances, VeritageMiami is giving guests the choice of two options—either an in-person experience or a virtual live stream, ensuring everyone feels safe while supporting the cause.

The first event of VeritageMiami’s 25th edition is the Farm to Fork Brunch crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, chef Justin Flit, chef Brian Nasajon and chef Niven Patel. On April 11th, guests will gather at the Coral Gables Country Club for a delicious meal or opt-in for the virtual live stream. Virtual guests will join with an interactive food and beverage kit, while in-person guests indulge in a farm-to-table experience.

The next event on May 13 explores South Florida’s top breweries and restaurants through a Craft Beer Tasting at the Wynwood Walls. Guests going through the live stream will still participate in the festivities through a provided version of the beer and snacks.

Celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo will headline the finale of events through an Interactive Dinner on May 14. Cooking alongside Calvo, guests will learn from the best as they prepare a delicious gourmet dinner either on-site at their tables, or through the live stream. Additionally, this event features a live auction with students from local universities.

The United Way of Miami-Dade’s work has become more prominent than ever over the last year. Some of their recent work highlights to date include distributing over 30 million dollars of emergency assistance and relief to help individuals and their families and distributing over 50,000 meal kits to families in the community. Eat, drink, and unite together in support of United Way of Miami-Dade’s growth and work in financial stability, health and education throughout the local community.