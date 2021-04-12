Watch David Beckham Off-Road in a Maserati Throughout Miami

Paige Mastrandrea | April 12, 2021 | People Lifestyle Celebrity

David Beckham and Maserati enter a new Era of greatness together.

David Beckham continues to prove there is nothing he can't conquer—no stunt double required—as he goes on an exhilarating off-roading adventure in his latest campaign with Maserati. Emerging as the newest brand ambassador, Beckham is featured creating smoke as he makes expert donuts in a vibrant red Levante Trofeo—the brand's performance SUV on a closed course. While Beckham warns viewers not to try this at home, there's no doubt that the Italian-made machine exceeds our expectations with luxurious force, complete with 580 hp, 3.8 L VH engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. As portrayed by Beckham, a ride in the beast will bring joy from doing the unexpected.

"The Brand is moving forward, inaugurated a new Era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo by being innovative by nature, powered by passion and unique by design. The partnership with David is the embodiment of all these values," shares Maserati Chief Marketing Officer Paolo Tubito.

The feeling is mutual, as portrayed by the global sporting icon and businessman, who recently launched the InterMiami CF MLS team in 2020.

"It's an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design," says Beckham. "I'm looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale."

To view the short film, take a look below and find the full video HERE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)