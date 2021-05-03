Where To Spoil Mom this Mother's Day in Miami

Alexa Shabinsky | May 3, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and there is no better way to celebrate Mom than embracing Miami’s rich culinary scene. Restaurants across Miami have put together a special day, from brunch to dinner and bottomless drinks, all complete with great company. We’ve rounded up our top choices of where to take mom for the perfect Mother’s Day meal this year—some are even doling out flowers for the special day!

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st St., Design District / Website

Treat mom to the craft of Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli this Mother’s Day. Le Jardiner’s prix fixe brunch includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, highlighting the Grilled Asparagus Salad with pickled ramps, herb vinaigrette, and an anchovy noisette and Maine lobster with poached organic egg, bok choy, and Hollandaise sauce. Additionally, Le Jardinier is offering an option of bottomless Franciacorta sparkling wine, in addition to its delicious cocktail menu—it’s time to cheers to Mom!

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach / Website

MILA is the perfect brunch spot for every Sunday, so Mother’s Day is just inevitable! Their brunch experience is priced at $75/person and includes family-style appetizers, egg dishes Japanese robata, and a choice of an entrée for all diners. Along with the classic brunch menu of MediterrAsian fare, Mother’s Day will feature a special dover sole en papillote, along with a special tropical pavlova with saffron cream and frozen Greek yogurt dessert. MILA’s stunning rooftop experience, ambiance and food will make for a memorable Mother’s Day outing.

Zuma

270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Brickell / Website

A Mother’s Day Brunch classic every year, Zuma will not disappoint! Indulge in delicious Japanese cuisine while embracing the Miami culture, looking over the picturesque blue waters of Biscayne Bay. Acclaimed brunch items include the spicy tuna roll, wagyu gyozas and the whole lobster tempura. If you really want to spoil mom, treat her to the truffle caviar! And the meal’s dessert finale will ‘wow’ the group, with a Zuma-themed chocolate egg and pastry platter. Making Mom feel special will be an easy task with brunch at Zuma!

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE 7th Ave., Edgewater / Website

Impress mom with the breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay, while indulging in Latin American flavors. This Mother’s Day, the restaurant is offering special frozen bellinis, as well as treating all moms to a bouquet of roses in honor of the special day. Taste the fresh and local ingredients in star dishes such as the short rib empanada with a golden raisin chimichurri sauce and the jerk mushroom tacos with soft scrambled eggs, shredded cabbage, chayote squash and avocado salsa. Your mom will feel like she’s on vacation with the beautiful ambiance at Amara at Paraiso, and her taste buds with thank you!

Bourbon Steak

9999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura / Website

Bourbon Steak, commonly known for its delicious dinner menu, is taking a brunch approach this year for Mother’s Day. Priced at $85/person, the brunch will be served buffet-style featuring brunch must-haves like omelets, waffles, french toast, seafood raw bar, salads and pastries. The buffet will be served by the Bourbon Steak staff members to ensure social distancing and sanitation. Aside from the breakfast buffet, Bourbon Steak’s acclaimed dishes will also be offered, which include the butter poached and wood-grilled sirloin, and braised short rib. The prix fixe experience also includes bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Mom will be greeted with a complimentary rose to honor her on the special day!

Rusty Pelican

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne / Website

With one of the best views of the Miami city skyline, the Rusty Pelican will be both a culinary and social experience. Offering two Mother’s Day options, book the three-course brunch or dinner featuring the seasonal a la carte menu. The three-course brunch celebration begins with a sharing platter of seafood, tartines, charcuterie and a salad; the second course is a choice between the main dishes such as Lobster Huevos Rancheros, Steak and Eggs Benedict and Crab Cake Benedict; and the third course is a decadent assortment of desserts. The Mother’s Day dinner features Rusty Pelican classic dishes like seasonal oysters, the 3 tiered seafood tower and much more!

MR CHOW

2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

With a combination of both authentic Chinese and original recipes, MR CHOW is a great place to celebrate Mom with delicious food and gorgeous interior decor. Located in the swanky W Hotel South Beach, the restaurant is offering beautiful outdoor private cabana seating. Mother’s Day dinner is served family-style, featuring many of the restaurant’s signature dishes including Ma Mignon, Green Prawns, Beijing Duck and the classic MR CHOW noodles.

PLANTA South Beach

850 Commerce St., Miami Beach / Website

Whether Mom is plant-based or just appreciates a deliciously wholesome meal, this plant-based menu both tastes and looks delicious. Offering both their brunch and dinner menus, from decadent cinnamon rolls to the signature vegan sushi and raw bar and indulgent pizzas, PLANTA’s menu explores many classics with a plant-based twist. And if going out isn’t your thing this Mother’s Day, opt-in for the take-home Mom Box, which is filled with the restaurant’s classics, bringing the deliciousness right to the comfort of your home!

KYU

251 NW 25th St., Wynwood / Website

Head over to Wynwood, and taste Miami’s favorite wood-fired Asian fare. With beautiful interior design and a large outdoor seating area, Mother’s Day at KYU will be a great experience. Starred menu items include Roasted Cauliflower, topped with goat cheese, and an herb vinaigrette, and the classic wood-fired Korean Fried Chicken. On Mother’s Day KYU has got you covered, as they are giving Mom’s a complimentary piece of their delicious, layered Coconut Cake alongside flowers, making her day truly special.

Osaka Nikkei Miami

300 Brickell Bay Dr., Brickell / Website

Brunch with Mom and explore the sweet and salty menu items Osaka Nikkei Miami’s Japanese-Peruvian cuisine highlights. This Mother’s Day brunch menu features flavorful dishes for the special day, including the chicharron bao seto, avocado brasa, and coco matcha french toast. To make brunch even better, take part in the all-inclusive, unlimited beverage menu including classic brunch cocktails like mimosas, bellinis, fireball yoko (Osaka’s signature bloody mary!) and sangria.

Strawberry Moon

601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach/ Website

Be part of Miami’s newest, Strawberry Moon’s, first Mother’s Day. Located in the Goodtime Hotel, with a beautiful art deco pink interior design, Mom will feel the love as soon as she walks through the door! The new Mediterranean restaurant’s menu explores delicious flavors with many small plates including the sheftalia, an authentic lamb and pork sausage with sumac onion, garlic yogurt, and lavash; along with kebabs featuring chicken, swordfish and lamb, plus so much more. The restaurant looks over the beautiful and lively pool area. With an action-packed brunch here, Mom is guaranteed to have a good time!

The Strand at Carillon Miami

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Taste The Strand at Carillon Miami’s delicious and locally farmed ingredients throughout executive chef Gabriel Bastidas’s Mother’s Day Brunch. Priced at $95/person, the three-course meal features both healthy and indulgent dishes like the tropical yogurt parfait, strawberry and cream pancakes and Palm Beach benedict. The Mother’s Day menu also consists of many vegan and gluten-free options, catering to many dietary needs. To enhance the fun, opt for the bottomless mimosa option and enjoy the full brunch experience with mom!