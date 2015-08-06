    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 27, 2018

Miami Rises To The Challenge With Help From The Dolphins And BBVA Compass
Read More

February 10, 2018

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its February Issue with cover star Lili Reinhart at Sugar Factory Las Vegas
Read More

February 9, 2018

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the February Edition of "The List" at Rooftop E11EVEN

People

See More
Read More

February 28, 2018

Model Carley Johnston Shares Her Favorite Workout and Go-To Karaoke Spot in Miami
Read More

February 23, 2018

Rick Ueno of W South Beach Talks Redesigning the Hotel's Suites and His Favorite Spots in the Magic City
Read More

February 19, 2018

Designer Ines Di Santo Talks Her Fall 2018 Bridal Collection and the Runway Looks She Loves

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 5, 2018

New York's Culinary Scene Is Making a Splash on the South Florida Dining Front
Read More

March 1, 2018

Ocean Drive's Private Tour of Miami's First-Ever Asian Food Hall
Read More

February 27, 2018

Get a Taste of the Mediterranean at These South Florida Hotspots

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 22, 2017

Renzo Piano Launches First Residential Project in Miami
Read More

November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 21, 2018

Must-Try Beauty Products That Provide Instant Results
Read More

February 16, 2018

Here's Why You Should Attend Watches & Wonders Miami This Weekend
Read More

February 15, 2018

Reveal Brighter Skin by Using These Facial Scrubs
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Why You Should Step Aboard the MSC Seaside Cruise Ship

By Patricia Tortolani | March 7, 2018 | Culture Feature

Share

A new cruise ship makes waves in Miami with a unique design - and a christening by a film legend. Step aboard the MSC Seaside.

msc.jpg

MSC is a family company. This is something you’ll learn within five minutes—give or take—of being introduced to the brand. You see, Gianluigi Aponte was just a young man in Naples, Italy, with a dream of building boats. Fastforward nearly a half century and the Aponte family is operating more than 480 vessels out of ports around the world. Of those vessels, the majority carry shipping containers, but 14 are passenger vessels. And of those 14 ships that operate under MSC Cruises, one was specifically conceived, designed and constructed for our city and the nearly 5 million passengers who travel to the Port of Miami every year to embark on a floating vacation.

This MSC Seaside is beautiful (see the unique “beach condo” design), relaxing (hello, Balinese spa) and fun (a zip line and water slides galore). And it was christened this past December by the extremely famous godmother of MSC Cruises, Sophia Loren. I sat down with the legendary film star inside the Seaside’s MSC Yacht Club—a private ship within a ship with Royal Suites, exclusive dining, a 24-hour concierge and more than 17,000-square-foot sun deck—to discuss the joys of seeing the world from the water and her secret to timeless beauty.

msc2.jpg

First, tell us about your relationship with MSC. How did you become the godmother of a cruise ship company?
This is the 13th ship that I now have gone on. The owners are family friends, friends for life. We share many things together.

You’ve travelled the world. What is your favorite destination?
 Naples. It’s the heart that takes me there, always.

If we travel to Naples, where must we go for the best pizza Napolitana?
 Oh, by the sea! By the sea you will always find the best pizza and also some good fish. There are good restaurants by the sea.

Is there a destination you’ve never been that you would like to go to?
 I’ve seen every theater in every city in the world, but it’s very seldom that I’ve been on many islands. Next, I would like to see the islands that I’ve never seen. It’s very beautiful to organize a voyage on a ship and to visit places where you’ve never been.

“I’VE SEEN EVERY THEATER IN EVERY CITY IN THE WORLD. NEXT, I WOULD LIKE TO SEE THE ISLANDS THAT I’VE NEVER SEEN.” —SOPHIA LOREN

Let’s talk about your timeless style. Who are your go to designers?
Valentino and Armani. These are my favorites.

Will you share your beauty secrets?
If you are in the movies and you know your face, you always know what is the best for you. But I have always liked simplicity.

ODRV_0318_134-2.jpg

Sophia Loren in the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin.

So the Sophia Loren beauty philosophy is to do... nothing?
I don’t do massage. I don’t do exercise. I’m very lazy, but maybe I should do exercise. This is my idea, I’m going to start to do exercise.

Any advice for young women looking to have a career in the movies?
 If you have something that you think you know how to give in front of a camera, do it. You might even end up with an Oscar, like me.

Tags: msc cruises
Categories: Culture Feature

PHOTOS BY IVAN SARFATTI

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: