Wine n Dine Co-Founder Josh Stern Shares His Miami Guide

Alexa Shabinsky | March 9, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

Explore an insider's guide to Miami giving all the details on where to head to for every occasion, from Wine N Dine Founder Josh Stern.

Paying from your phone just got so much easier—and delicious! Wine n Dine, a restaurant technology company, just brought its Contactless Payment to full-service restaurants in Miami! Customers use the QR code provided by the restaurant on the bottom of their check and can choose from different mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Credit Card. Not only is this payment option a safe way to check out, but is so much faster and easier. As an expert in the field, Josh Stern, Co-Founder and CEO of Wine N Dine, has given us his foodie guide to eating in Miami, including some of his favorite cocktails spots, date-night locations, and more!

Favorite Italian Spots:

Carbone

49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Stern’s go-to menu items include cult favorite, Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Caesar alla ZZ salad, and Eggplant and Zucchini Scapece appetizer.

Portosole

2530 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables / Website

“One way to know how good an Italian place is to see if there are Italians dining there. At Portosole, it's full of Italian clientele,” Stern explains. He thinks the place is as authentic as it gets in Miami and says the Tonnarelli al Cacio e Pepe is a must order!

Il Gabbiano

335 S Biscayne Blvd., Biscayne Bay / Website

Stern’s insider tip is to order the pasta sampler because three is always better than one! Pasta samplers are not usually a common menu item, so take this opportunity to indulge.

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach / Website

Casa Tua

1700 James Avenue, Miami Beach / Website

Favorite Sushi Spots:

Uchi

252 NW 25th St, Wynwood / Website

Mr. OmaKase

163 SE 1st St., Downtown Miami / Website

Hiyakawa

2700 N Miami Ave., Wynwood / Website

The Den at Azabu

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach / Website

Blue Ribbon Sushi

336 21st St., Miami Beach / Website

Favorite Plant-Based Spots:

Planta

850 Commerce St., Miami Beach / Website

Stern says the plant-based Spicy Tuna sushi roll made with spicy ahi watermelon beats any fish-based crispy rice roll! He also mentions that you cannot forget to order the Torched and Pressed roll with avocado, miso truffle glaze.

La Natural

7289 NW 2nd Ave., Little River / Website

Although not fully plant-based, Stern says all the pizzas are a must-order, and you cannot forget the Tomato Plate with kumato, citrus, and tarragon.

Pura Vida

959 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website

With a majority plant-based menu, Pura Vida is the perfect place for the health nut, or if you’re looking for a healthy alternative with salads, sandwiches, bowls, smoothies, and more.

Raw Juce

112 Madruga Ave., Coral Gables / Website

Stern’s insider tip is to get there before 2 p.m. before their delicious oat bowls sell out!

Market at EDITION

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Favorite Date Night Spots:

dōma

35 NE 26th St., Edgewater / Website

Osaka

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Brickell / Website

Forte dei Marmi

150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach / Website

Call Me Gaby

22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Bellini at MR C Coconut Grove

2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove / Website

Favorite Cocktails Spots:

Gitano Miami

3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Joia Beach

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami / Website

Baia Beach Club

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach / Website

All-Around Favorite Spots:

Mandolin Aegan Bistro

4312 NE 2nd Ave., Design District / Website

Coining it as one of the best desserts in Miami, Stern highly recommends the Baklava.

Kyu

251 NW 25th St., Wynwood / Website

Stern’s must-order is the Japanese Sweet Potato, with white miso and black sugar.