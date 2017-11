| November 21, 2017 | Calendar

In celebration of Art Basel, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar will host a very special, four-course Truffle Dinner. For one night only, the house of worship to classic southern-style cuisine and hospitality will offer an exclusive chef’s table experience featuring high-end menu items paired with hand-selected Italian wine. 11:30 p.m.; click here for more info. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach