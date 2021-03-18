Your Guide To The Ultimate Miami Staycation

Alexa Shabinsky | March 18, 2021 |

Treat yourself to a staycation, and experience all the beauty Miami has to offer. Explore different neighborhoods, and immerse yourself in the culture that lies within the Magic City.

CORAL GABLES

Where to stay

The Biltmore Hotel / Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biltmore Hotel (@biltmorehotel)

Stay in one of Miami’s most beautiful National Historic Landmarks, located just minutes away from downtown Coral Gables. Have a day on the greens, and play the newly updated Donald Ross 18-role, 72-par championship golf course.

What to do

Zucca / Website

Located in downtown Coral Gables, Zucca’s delicious authentic Italian cuisine and carefully-curated wine list echoes the true experience of being in Italy.

DOWNTOWN/BRICKELL

Where to stay

Mandarin Oriental / Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental, Miami (@mo_miami)

With absolutely breathtaking views looking over Biscayne Bay and the Brickell cityscape, lounge in the hotel’s private infinity-edge pool for the ultimate vacation experience.

What to do

Seaspice / Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seaspice (@seaspicemia)

Grab your friends or loved ones and cheers at Seapice’s sunset happy hour while looking over the Miami River, Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vizcaya Musuem and Garden / Website

Immerse yourself in Miami’s history and explore the beauty of the property built in the early 1990s. Take part in a guided tour or explore the 43 acres by yourself, surrounded by the beauty of the botanical gardens.

MIAMI BEACH

Where to Stay

Faena Hotel Miami Beach / Website

Enjoy an ultra-luxe and artistically-rich getaway. From the striking lobby to the plush rooms, the Faena Hotel’s red and gold accents make you feel like you are living your grandest life.

1 Hotel South Beach / Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Hotels (@1hotels)

Designed to bring the comfort of nature inside the hotel, the elegant rooms offer the perfect respite, with exposed wood and oceanfront views that will fuel your body and soul.

Mondrian South Beach / Website

The newly-renovated Mondrian’s sophisticated yet stunning bayfront views give the quintessential relaxation experience, with a good dose of fun.

What to do

Faena Theater / Website

Designed to mimic European Opera houses with an old-Hollywood flair, the Faena Theater’s performances bring the audience through a contemporary cabaret show on a journey of love and seduction. Most recently, they debuted their latest show: Tryst – A Lovers’ Rendezvous.

Drunken Dragon / Website

This immersive Korean barbecue experience offers delicious flavors set to ‘wow’ your palate. Enjoy a traditional Korean barbeque table with a grill in the center, or a normal table where diners can order plates from different styles of Asian food.

Joe’s Stone Crab / Website

A staple for over 100 years, Joe’s Stone Crab is the mecca of Miami dining. It is a true restaurant that radiates family, friends, and great food in one setting, of course featuring the fresh Florida Stone Crabs and Joe's Key Lime Pie.

Baia Beach Club / Website

Grab brunch at the Baia Beach Club, looking over the beautiful blue Biscayne Bay and Miami skyline. Indulge in Mediterranean cuisine and delicious cocktails in the open-air patio that encompasses total Miami vibes.

RESET Cryotherapy / Website

Give yourself a recovery day. From cryotherapy, infrared saunas, LED light therapy and more, your time at RESET will leave your body and soul rejuvenated.

Miami Beach Scooter Rental / Website

Let the wind blow through your hair and take you on a journey through Miami. Rent a scooter to see the city through another lens.

SURFSIDE/BAL HARBOUR/AVENTURA

Where to stay

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club / Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Surfside (@fssurfside)

Get out of downtown Miami and explore the glamour of Surfside. With breathtaking oceanfront views, Ocean Bungalows, and exquisite culinary offerings from The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller or Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club, this hotel offers unparalleled luxury.

What to do

Le Zoo / Website

Located within the Bal Habor Shops, Le Zoo explores the deliciousness of French cuisine with South Florida’s effortless flair.

Makoto / Website

An inviting experience of Japanese cuisine, Chef Okuwa’s focus on Edomae-style sushi makes Makoto the culinary experience like no other, featuring sophisticated flavors and an emphasis on raw fish and premium Japanese and American beef.

JW Turnberry Tidal Cove Waterpark / Website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott Miami Turnberry (@jwturnberry)

Let yourself be a kid for the day and slide away! Located within the JW Marriott Turnberry, the Tidal Cove Waterpark features seven water slides, a lazy river, a stationary surfing machine and much more.

Other places to explore Miami's culture:

Ball & Chain / Website

Located on Little Havana's famed Calle Ocho street, Ball & Chain is an incredible way to experience Miami’s rich Cuban culture. Explore authentic food, drinks and the best live music in town!

Wynwood Walls / Website

Embrace the art culture of Miami, and take a walk through the Wynwood Walls exploring 35 original murals and sculptures by artists worldwide.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science / Website

Plan a day at the museum to learn and connect with science and technology.