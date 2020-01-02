Your Guide to the Ultimate Super Bowl Weekend

Katie Jackson | January 21, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Homepage Latest Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

You just landed in the 305 for Super Bowl weekend—now what? Groot Hospitality owner (and resident king of all things cool) David Grutman is here to guide you on all the pre-and postgame musts so you can LIV (pun intended) your best Super Bowl life.

YOU TOUCH DOWN IN MIAMI ON FRIDAY...

First things first, it’s time for a happy hour drink. For the best specialty-made cocktails, head straight to the heart of the Design District to Grutman’s Bar Bevy, the swanky bar and lounge he unveiled alongside Grammy Award winner and longtime pal Pharrell. “Make sure to order the shrimp and lobster sliders,” says Grutman. “They’re my favorite.” Hungry for more? Go downstairs to Swan, where everyone from Bella Hadid to the Jonas Brothers have indulged in the Corn Corn Corn (creamy polenta, popcorn, brown butter) and caviar pasta (tagliolini topped with osetra caviar). Not tired yet? Cross the bridge to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where Grutman’s megaclub LIV awaits with a stellar lineup of performers who take the stage while you dance under falling confetti. “It is the Super Bowl LIV after all...”

FOR THE ULTIMATE SATURDAY IN THE MAGIC CITY…

Recover from your first night out in Miami like a true Miamian: with brunch at Prime Fish. “The spread is insane,” says Grutman. After you and your crew get your fill of steak and eggs and Maine lobster omelettes (with creme fraiche and caviar) and down a few homemade bloody marys, Grutman recommends heading back to the Design District to shop “all of the best brands in one place.” (And to peruse some of the city’s best art and backdrops for a bomb Insta.) Now it’s almost 5pm and time to watch the sunset. So where’s the best place to see Miami’s cotton candy skies? “A boat,” says Grutman. “If you’re not on the SS Groot, definitely look into renting.” Afterward, get predinner drinks at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, located right inside the famed Wynwood Walls. “Grab a drink and take a selfie with a mural. I love it there.” Dinner is at Grutman’s newest South of Fifth dining (and A-list celeb) destination, Papi Steak. Of course, Grutman recommends the restaurant’s namesake: a 32-ounce glatt kosher ribeye. After dinner, it’s time to head to the club. “Story is right down the street,” he says, “and this will be your chance to check out the TAO Group takeover for Super Bowl weekend!”

IT'S FINALLY SUPER BOWL SUNDAY…

Have time for brunch before the big game? “You need to check out Jaya at the Setai,” says Grutman—where all the celebs are going and the Champagne is flowing. Before you head to Hard Rock Stadium, Grutman urges you to “pick up Hometown BBQ and bring it to your tailgate. You will win the Super Bowl. It’s the best barbecue in Miami!” And for the ultimate Super Bowl VIP experience inside the stadium? “LIV at Hard Rock, duh.” The ultraluxe suites promise all the good times and vibes that mimic Grutman’s hot spots. For a postgame celebratory meal, go to Komodo in Brickell. “By then, you’ll be craving sushi, Peking duck and some great cocktails,” he says. Toast to your big win (or drown your sorrows if your team lost) with the Asian gem’s Golden Geisha (Tito’s Vodka, raspberry, apple, lemon, gold leaf) or Pineapple Express (Don Julio Tequila, pineapple, Thai chile agave, mezcal mist). “End the weekend back at LIV on Sunday,” says Grutman. “This party is known worldwide for a reason.”