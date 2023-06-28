| | Food & Drink Parties Food & Drink food

Ocean Drive partnered with Zeru Miami to present Zeru Unveiled, discovering Miami’s newest hidden gem. Guests were treated to a behind the scenes experience hosted by Chef Gabriela Guitron, corporate chef Israel Arechiga and Alex Moredia of Zeru. VIPs sipped on Broken Shed Vodka cocktails and enjoyed curated Pintxos from mussel croquettes, to Cured branzino tartelettes. Alongside a freshly cut Pata Negra Jamon Iberico leg, and delectable desserts.

Thank you to our partners Zeru and Broken Shed Vodka.

Photo Credits: Jordan C. Braun