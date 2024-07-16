A Star-Studded Night: Celebrities Shine at the  CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™ Final

Lifestyle, Sponsored Post,

Alejandro Dominguez (CONMEBOL President) and Ricky

MIAMI, FL: On Sunday, July 14th, 2024, at 8 PM EST, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium glittered with stars both on and off the field for the thrilling finale of the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™. While Argentina triumphed over Colombia in a gripping 1-0 victory in extra time, the event also sparkled with the presence of global celebrities from the music and entertainment worlds.



Urban and Latin Music Icons:

The stadium buzzed with energy as renowned urban and Latin artists such as Karol G, Maluma, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Feid Mora, Blessed, Ryan Castro, Prince Royce, and Reykon graced the occasion. Their electrifying presence added an extra layer of excitement to the pulsating final.



Legends of Music and Entertainment:

Adding to the allure were icons like Juanes, Marc Anthony, and Camila Cabello, each celebrated for their immense talent and international acclaim. Their attendance elevated the event to a glamorous affair, highlighting the cultural significance of the Copa America.



The Montaner Family Legacy:

The Montaner family made a notable impression with appearances from Los Montaner, Camilo and Evaluna, and Mau y Ricky. Their presence not only showcased their musical prowess, but also embodied a spirit of unity and passion for Latin music.



Sports and Social Media Stars:

Joining the festivities were sports celebrities like Joao Felix, whose soccer skills have captivated fans worldwide, and social media sensation Lele Pons, known for her influence across digital platforms. Marko, the beloved comedian and content creator, also brought his trademark humor to the star-studded affair.



The night reached its pinnacle with a breathtaking performance by Shakira, who mesmerized the audience with her iconic hits and a stage presence that seamlessly blended her innovative style with the grandeur of South American football.



As Argentina clinched victory in an unforgettable final, the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™ not only celebrated football excellence, but also affirmed its status as a magnet for global stars, uniting the worlds of sport, entertainment, and music in a spectacular display of talent and passion.