Abid Dharamsey Shares critical insights to help reinvent your Social Media Marketing in 2021

The CEO of Bison Creations, Abid Dharamsey strongly believes in the power of social media, and shares practical social media marketing techniques for businesses to get heard and build online communities.

March 5th, 2021, Friday – Abid Dharamsey, the founder and CEO of Bison Creations, has recently shared his top social media marketing techniques in one of his in-house training sessions at the office. Abid Dharamsey has mentioned that by using these social media marketing techniques, businesses can boost their online traffic and build strong and loyal online communities. According to him, any business that wants to boost sales or introduce new products must use his proven social media marketing techniques.

Get Heard on Social Media

“In 2005, only 5% Americans were using social media and social networking platforms. Today, every 7 in 10 Americans is using the social media, and the number is still growing aggressively. If businesses are not utilizing their share on social media, they are missing out at least 70% of the target audience, which is evident from the given statistics”, Abid Dharamsey clarified.

He elaborated that getting heard on social media does not require the businesses to spend enormous budget portions. He told that at Bison Creations, he has helped at least 25 new businesses in building their online communities and launching their new products with his social media marketing tactics.

Abid Dharamsey’s social media marketing techniques have given proven results, which he shared in one of the presentations given in the training session. The 3 top businesses experienced a sales boost of 460% after moving their social media presence with the help of Bison Creations.

Build Audience Personas and Drafts

Abid Dharamsey told that its best to bring your targeted audience to your social media platforms instead of just gaining the numbers. This way, the return on investment is always higher and results are predictable. He told that to build audience personas, here is what should be done.

Research the demographics.

Find audience interests.

Become an active member of the forums where your audience participates.

Participate in the conversations and learn more about interests, problems and language that they use.

Collect feedback on your social media handles.

Distribution Time on Social Media Handles

“The response on your social media posts greatly depends on when you post the content. It is like making an announcement or talking to your targeted audience. You don’t talk to someone while they are asleep or busy somewhere else. The best feature of social networking handles is that you can collect data regarding the usability and responsiveness of your audience. Using this data, we build drafts of the peak responsiveness time. This gives us an idea of when the content should be distributed on social media handles. It’s a powerful social media marketing tactic, but mostly ignored”, Abid Dharamsey explained in detail.

Keep Salesy Content to Minimum

According to Abid Dharamsey, this may come as a surprise to many but bombarding your social media handles with salesy content can reduce the interest of your audience. “At Bison Creations, we have helped businesses improve their social media presence by building trust among our targeted audience instead of sending them salesy offers. Once the trust is built, sales and profits just come along”, Abid Dharamsey told confidently.

Use Video Content

“Video is the backbone of social media. We use a mix of all content types when planning social media marketing strategies for our clients, but we make sure that video is an integral part of it. Video builds trust and authority that no other content medium can bring”, Abid Dharamsey told. He also mentioned that the production department at Bison Creations has successfully worked on 50 social media campaigns in 2020.

Abid Dharamsey is confident that businesses can boost their sales and build loyal customer base with his clever social media marketing techniques.

