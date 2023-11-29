The Second Abloh Invitational Honors Virgil’s Dedication To The Skate Community

Culture, Lifestyle, Art, Community,

By: Grier Calagione | Culture, Lifestyle, Art, Community,

Continuing the legacy of Virgil Abloh’s presence during Miami Art Week, the second annual Abloh Skateboarding Invitational is taking place over the course of a four-day event dedicated to Virgil Abloh’s contributions to skate culture. Virgil Abloh Securities and Architecture c/o Virgil Abloh™ are partnering to host the event, consisting of Atiba Jefferson’s photography exhibition detailing 25 years of his career, an Invitational Skate Day and a “FREE GAME” Community Service day that features a series of workshops and tutorials.

The weekend will kick off Dec. 6 with the grand opening of Atiba Jefferson’s showcase powered by Vans, which aims to elevate Black voices within the skate community. The exhibit will feature over 100 images spanning from the mid-‘90s to present, including legends Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Eric Koston, Andrew Reynolds and Tyshawn Jones, as well as archival video and behind-the-scenes content. The works will bring together skate icons alongside Virgil’s friends and collaborators, in recognition of Jefferson’s profound impact on skating culture and history.

“Virgil was dedicated to skate from his youth, immersing himself in skate culture’s magazines, brands and film parts,” said Virgil Abloh Securities CEO and Managing Director Shannon Abloh in a press statement.“Skateboarding shaped his interest in culture, community and creativity, and throughout his life, Virgil brought together athletes from various generations, backgrounds, skate styles and brand affiliations, using his cultural influence to support them and to continue to build the surrounding community.”

The Invitational Skate Day has previously hosted legends such as Eric Koston and P-Rod and current pros such as Ishod Wair and Dashawn Jordan, as well as local amateurs. This year it will feature a best trick competition, a public free skate session and a live DJ set to celebrate the community Virgil Abloh fostered. Sunday’s “FREE GAME” Day will be centered around community service, granting opportunity and insight to the next generation of skaters. Events will include workshops, clinics, tutorials, training sessions and panels with leaders from the global design, art and skateboarding communities.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, December 6: Atiba Jefferson Exhibition Opening & Signing

Location: 50 NE 40th St.

Friday, December 8: Atiba Jefferson Artist Talk

Location: 50 NE 40th St.

Saturday, December 9: 12-3 p.m.: Invitational Skate Day

Location: Lot 11, 301-349 NW 2nd St.

Sunday, December 10: 1-4 p.m.: “FREE GAME”

Location: Lot 11, 301-349 NW 2nd St.