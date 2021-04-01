Une Belle Vie: AERIN Villa Jasmine

Paige Mastrandrea | April 1, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

GLOBAL LUXURY BRAND AERIN CONTINUES TO MAKE LIFE MORE BEAUTIFUL AS IT BRINGS VILLA JASMINE TO FRUITION AT THE COLONY HOTEL IN PALM BEACH, DESIGNED AND CURATED BY AERIN LAUDER.





The picturesque Villa offers a private entrance for guests with indoor-outdoor access through classic French doors.

Idyllic, luxury living in the heart of Palm Beach is brought to life by The Colony Hotel’s newest addition—the AERIN Villa Jasmine. Part of The Villa Collection at The Colony, which features seven individually decorated apartments, the AERIN Villa Jasmine was designed and curated by Aerin Lauder, of the beloved luxury brand AERIN. Together, The Colony and AERIN have merged the hotel’s rich history that dates back to 1929 with modern-day amenities and design elements that evoke the true Palm Beach lifestyle.





Providing the utmost privacy, the Villa offers a direct private entrance to the 2,100-square-foot accommodation, featuring two large master bedrooms, two full-size bathrooms, a kitchen and spacious living and dining room areas. To enjoy the comfort of both indoors and outdoors, the Villa grants access to the fountained villa courtyard or front patio of the abode through classic French doors. Historic elements are retained in the Villa, including pecky cypress doors and a cast stone fireplace—a special feature often missing in South Florida, providing a cozy element of home to resonate with its visitors.





In classic AERIN fashion, the Villa is designed with a keen eye, paying homage to its old-school glamour mixed with the elegance of its locale, featuring Palm Beach palettes of pale pinks, greens and blues. The design is charming, feminine and classically timeless. Decor from the AERIN collection is featured throughout, including seainspired vases and lighting that nod to the property’s proximity to the water, as well as beach-chic, woven rattan furniture by British home brand Soane. Furniture from The Lacquer Company complements the overall aesthetic, incorporating handcrafted pieces from Asia as well as vibrant botanical fabric prints from Colefax and Fowler that make the space pop with colorful Palm Beach flair. It is rounded out by eye-catching hues of rich, deep green from lush florals and plants that bring elements of the outside inside the Villa.





The AERIN Villa Jasmine at The Colony Hotel features interior design elements curated by Aerin Lauder of the famed luxury brand AERIN, including decor from the AERIN collection, furniture from The Lacquer Company and fabric prints from Colefax and Fowler.

“Palm Beach has been an important part of my life since I was a little girl,” says Lauder. “I have beautiful memories of this special place with my family, and it is now home to one of our AERIN stores. Being able to design and curate a villa for The Colony Hotel is a dream come true. The Colony Hotel is an iconic destination that allows you to experience the magic of Palm Beach, and we hope that the AERIN Villa Jasmine becomes the perfect escape, especially during the unique times that we are living in today.”155 Hammon Ave., Palm Beach, @thecolonypalmbeach; @aerin