Start The Year Fresh With Agent Nateur's Holi (Pearly) Whites

Enter the new year with a fresh outlook using Agent Nateur’s latest release, Holi (Pearly) Whites.





Agent Nateur Holi (Pearly) Whites probiotic toothpaste PHOTO COURTESY OF AGENT NATEUR

Crafted with a luxurious blend of active and natural ingredients, Agent Nateur’s (@agentnateur) newest release, Holi (Pearly) Whites offers an elevated approach to oral care. Developed with clinically studied ingredients, this innovative solution delivers a deep clean and noticeably whiter teeth, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your daily routine.

Using ingredients such as manuka honey, pearl powder, peppermint, clove, cinnamon bark and coconut oils, the probiotic whitening toothpaste supports a healthy oral microbiome, helps break down plaque and provides a subtly sweet flavor.



Agent Nateur’s Holi (Pearly) Whites has plantpowered vitamins. PHOTO COURTESY OF AGENT NATEUR

To celebrate the launch of the new toothpaste, Agent Nateur is introducing a limited collection of luxurious Italian-crafted toothbrushes designed to enhance your brushing experience. Featuring medium flexible nylon silk bristles and a premium acetate handle, the brushes are available in various vibrant colors inspired by the sunny beaches of Capri.