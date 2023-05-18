AIRSHARE THE PERFECT FIT FOR HOWEVER YOU FLY

| | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t play the game like anyone else. And he certainly doesn’t travel like anyone else, either. So instead of adjusting his needs to fit one of our competitors’ offerings, he flies Airshare. We’ve crafted a plan to fit him perfectly. And we will do the same for you – no MVP award necessary. Explore the offerings below and start planning your next adventure.

Own Your Own Jet Without All the Baggage

If you’re in the market for a new aircraft, our team will carefully guide you through the process as part of Airshare’s Aircraft Management program. From navigating price to procedural details, you’ll have expert guidance every step of the way.

Scalable Ownership Through Fractional Ownership

If you don’t need to purchase your own plane at this time, Fractional Ownership is a great place to start. Shares are available in increments of 1/16th, and owners receive 20 days of usage per share. Many other fractional programs also offer 1/16th shares, but they limit you to 50 hours. Fractional owners at Airshare fly as many as 90 hours on the same 1/16th share. This is because Airshare provides 20 days of travel per year with unlimited flight hours (up to 14-hours of crew duty). On travel days, your plane and crew stay with you as long as you need them, so schedule or destination changes are no problem.

Travel On Your Terms with the EMBARK Jet Card

For those taking ten trips a year, there’s an excellent option with Airshare’s EMBARK Jet Card. This jet card gives you the same benefits as Fractional Ownership with a reduced number of travel days and no long-term commitment. Unlike similar jet cards, Airshare doesn’t require you to pay upfront program fees. You can fly on your terms and pay as you go.

Expanded Possibilities Through Airshare Charter Services

You may prefer to travel less frequently, need access to a large aircraft, or have only a few time-sensitive trips per year. This is when Airshare’s Charter Services are ideal. Whether it’s a special event or an important meeting, this option lets you bypass the frustrations of commercial travel. With Airshare’s diverse fleet, you’ll also be in the perfect aircraft for your trip and have access to ten times as many airports as commercial airlines – allowing you to visit any destination with ease.

Private Travel for Every Occasion

Maximize your time and get the experience you deserve with Airshare’s customizable programs. From purchasing guidance to scalable ownership options and beyond, Airshare is dedicated to excellence in private travel. The unique days-based model is more flexible and cost-efficient than the competition, and if you own your own aircraft, you can still charter whenever you need additional lift. There’s no limit to what you can do. It’s all possible.

