Akil Henley, A Multifaceted Influencer Who Does More Than Take Photos

by Evan Arroyo | May 5, 2021 | Sponsored Post

We live in an era where social media has become an indispensable part of life. Social media platforms facilitate connections, interactions, and even business activities. Businesses and brands are working with social media influencers to create a strong presence vital for their existence. However, social media influencers use different techniques and approaches to create such awareness including short videos, photographs, and audio tracks. The goal is to leave a positive impression on the minds of the people or audience.

Akil Henley is one notable aerial photographer known as Traveldronelife online. He uses the drone to capture captivating shots that touch the heart strings of people. Akil was raised in The Bronx, New York. Akil Henley discovered his passion for photography at an early age. He started as a music student learning how to play the trumpet, which sparked his interest in arts, leading him to photography. Akil has never turned back ever since. He has constantly perfected his photography skills and has made a career out of aerial photography.

It was six years ago when he finally ventured into professional photography. Akil is now a multifaceted influencer/creator taking the photography scene by storm. He has put more emphasis and interest in aerial photography, a niche that he best uses to influence and spread his message to the world. Akil is a firm believer that the world is more impressive and magical when viewed from the sky and has worked on proving this point. Though he has always admired nature, he confesses that the first time he flew a drone was when he realized that there is always another way of viewing life. More amazingly, he adds that even the things we have seen before will always be more impressive from the sky.

Some of his works have earned global recognition with popular Instagram pages like the Eiffel Tower page and the NYC page reposting his photos. Elizabeth Sutton, a NYC artist got impressed and offered Akil an opportunity to work with her by requesting him to photograph one of her artworks on Roosevelt Island. The impact of reposts from reputed Instagram pages was quite evident as his own Instagram account has grown from only a couple hundred followers to over 20k followers within a short period of time. Throughout his career, Akil has visited over 46 countries influencing people's perspectives with his breathtaking photos.

According to Akil, everyone can have an influence. But what makes one a successful influencer is their ability to innovate and continually create and grow. He recently created the nFluencer app for iOS, which he believes can make the average person more creative in producing captivating content.This includes the mom at home who loves taking photos to the traveling creator coming up with content for brands or creating their own brand. The app currently has over 100k active users.

As a business, one should consider working with the likes of Henley as they offer more than just marketing for the business. Aerial photography and photography that influences people can,

• Help improve brand awareness

• Build trust with clients for products and services

Akil Henley is active on Instagram and also has a website where people can see his work and get in touch with him.