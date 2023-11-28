Legendary Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Returns To Miami For Art Week

Magazine, Feature, Covers, Featured, Celebrity, fashion, Art,

Alessandra Ambrosio returns to Miami this Art Week to launch a unique capsule collection and indulge her passion for the arts.

Dion Lee one piece, dionlee.com; Femme LA heels, femme.la.; Tiffany & Co. jewelry, tiffany.com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

With her unmatched beauty, legendary supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio (@‌alessandraambrosio) has inspired art-makers across mediums. Now, the muse becomes the patron as she teams up with longtime friend and confidante Patricia Bonaldi of PatBO to launch an exclusive capsule collection just in time for the opening of PatBO’s freshly minted Miami boutique during Miami Art Week. The Brazilian duo’s innovative designs promise to be the talk of the town.

Iris Van Herpen full look, irisvanherpen.com; Cartier earrings, cartier.com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

Ambrosio boasts a cultivated passion for all things art. From renowned photographers Herb Ritts and Helmut Newton to fine artists such as Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol, she collects and admires art in all forms. Her refined taste, coupled with Bonaldi’s bold designs, births a collection perfect for Art Week festivities. Utilizing art as a sense of self-expression, you’ll get a sense of Ambrosio’s vibrant personality in each piece.

We caught up with the beauty to chat about her much-anticipated Miami launch, her passion for the arts, the evolving landscape of the modeling world, how she maintains her enviable glow, and her best advice for aspiring models and artists alike.

Ottolinger dress, ottolinger.‌com; Alexis Bittar jewelry, alexisbittar.‌com; Femme LA heels, femme.la. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

As this is our annual Art Issue, I’d love to know what art means to you. What art inspires you?

Being that I have worked as a model for so long, what I like the most when it comes to art is photography! I love how art can tell a story or capture a special moment forever.

Marc Jacobs full look, marcjacobs.com; Alexis Bittar earrings, alexisbittar.‌com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

What does your personal collection look like?

My collection mainly consists of black-and-white photos. Some are by photographers such as Herb Ritts, Helmut Newton, Patrick Demarchelier and Ellen von Unwerth. I also treasure my guitar, which was painted by the Gemeos brothers. They are the most amazing Brazilian street artists that I genuinely adore. Each piece holds a special place in my heart!

Who are some of your favorite artists, and why?

I’m especially drawn to photographers but have always enjoyed modern art. Aside from the artists I mentioned before, I also love artists like Damien Hirst, Mr. Brainwash and Andy Warhol, and I have pieces from them that are remarkable. Their ability to perfectly capture a moment or emotion is just so special.

Louis Vuitton full look, us.louisvuitton.com; Tiffany & Co. jewelry, tiffany.com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

How do you parallel art to your career as a model?

Modeling has always been a form of self-expression for me. We create some form of art by creating images that convey emotions. I worked on the book with a dear friend, Stewart Shining—Alé by Stewart Shining—where we looked at all the fantastic images we did together over the past 20 years. Every image evokes different emotions for me, but hopefully, for everyone else looking at them too.

You have a collaboration coming out with PatBO. How did this come about?

Patricia [Bonaldi] and I have known each other for a long time and have already worked on a collaboration before that was focused on Coachella. Since we both love Miami and fun summer outfits, we wanted to do another collaboration that was more inspired by Miami and the casual, comfortable, yet sexy and colorful vibe that the city evokes.



Marine Serre jumpsuit and necklace, marineserre.‌com; Jimmy Choo heels, jimmychoo.‌com; Omega watch, omegawatches.com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

What is it like working with a close friend on a project like this?

It’s both rewarding and special. We have a great trust and understanding between us. I truly trust Patricia’s vision, and we collaborate to put my twist on the designs.



Gucci full look, gucci.com PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

Tell us about the inspiration behind the collaboration—how did you develop the designs? What was the process like?

The collection was inspired by Miami but with our Brazilian twist. We aimed to create vibrant and versatile pieces that you can wear during the day, as well as night. The process was collaborative, and we’re so proud of what we’ve created! I can’t wait for all of you to see it at the new PatBO store opening during Art Week in Miami.

What does your beauty regimen look like?

I’m a firm believer in keeping things simple and natural. I prioritize hydration, regular facials, a balanced diet and staying active. And, of course, sunscreen is essential!

Moschino dress and heels, moschino.com; Mara Paris earrings and rings, mara.paris; Le Vian rings, levian.com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

How do you manage to prioritize health and wellness with your jet-setting career?

It’s all about balance and being mindful. I always try to find time to meditate, do yoga or simply take a walk wherever I am. It’s crucial to listen to your body, get enough sleep and stay hydrated.

Since The Super Models documentary came out, there’s been tons of conversation surrounding the industry. How have you witnessed it evolve over the years?

Over the years, the industry has seen evolution, but there’s more work ahead. I feel it needs to be more inclusive and representative of the amazing, diverse beauty we see in real life.

Ren dress, renlondon.co; Flor de Maria heels, flordemariacollection.com; BVLGARI jewelry, bulgari.com. PHOTO BY: GREG SWALES

What’s been the greatest lesson you’ve learned?

Always be authentic and trust your path. The most important lesson for me has been recognizing the value of inner confidence and authenticity. Ultimately, cherishing moments with family and friends is what life’s all about.

What are three things you can’t live without?

Three things I can’t live without are love, family and my friends.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Love what you do, and do what you love! When you feel this way, even if you are always working, you’ll feel like you are on vacation—#foreveronvacation.

