Miami Prepares To Host The Next UFC Card

Charlotte Trattner

ALEX PEREIRA PREPARES TO DEFEND HIS UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE AGAINST ISRAEL ADESANYA AS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTING COMPETITION COMES TO MIAMI



ALEX PEREIRA PHOTO BY KAYLIE FOSTER FOR UFC; BACKGROUND PHOTO BY AURELIASDREAMS/ISTOCK

Alex Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira) can now call himself the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. Currently on a seven-fight win streak, the former two-division Glory kickboxing champion prepares to fight his longtime foe again in the octagon during Miami’s UFC card. Find out how he’s preparing for the epic battle. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 takes place Saturday, April 8, at Miami-Dade Arena with the main card at 10PM ET/7PM PT on ESPN+ PPV.



From left: UFC rivals Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira PHOTOS: BY CHRIS UNGER/CONTRIBUTOR FOR UFC

Your career began with kickboxing. What was the transition like from this type of fighting to competing in the UFC?

It wasn’t hard because I was fighting, although not in the UFC MMA style, but the fighting aspects are similar, so it was an easy transition. Both fighting styles have striking aspects. I am comfortable on my feet and have a place to rely on, making it easy to learn the other fighting disciplines.

What specifically drew you to the sport?

I was a former two-division Glory kickboxing champion. It is the pinnacle and highest striking kickboxing show in the world, so I had nowhere else to go in terms of achievements in that sport. I always liked MMA, so I went to train and saw I could make a successful career in this sport, so I jumped in. I needed something to look forward to.



Current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira PHOTO: BY MIKE ROACH/CONTRIBUTOR FOR UFC

Throughout your career, is there a match that stands out to you?

I would say the last five matches against Israel Adesanya because of the whole story behind these fights. People believed I would never get into a match like that and what the fight went through. Even though everything was under control, it was the highlight of my career.

What has your training looked like in preparation for this fight?

I train twice a day, Monday through Friday, and then once a day on Saturday. The training usually entails breaking down all the fighting disciplines in the morning, and then I focus on strength conditioning or going for a run.

UFC is back in Miami for the first time since 2003—what are you most excited to experience here?

Miami has good memories for me. I won the double championship in Miami years ago for a knockout highlight. I feel privileged to fight here, especially since there hasn’t been a card here for a while.

This upcoming fight is a rematch against Adesanya after you won the 185-pound title. What can viewers expect from this fight?

I feel good about the rematch. The last fight was difficult, but it is like a race. You tune up and make the proper adjustments. But I won the last fight and look forward to doing it again.