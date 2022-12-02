Kaia Gerber Stars In Futuristic Alexander McQueen Campaign

By: Amy Rosner By: Amy Rosner | | People Style & Beauty

Are humanity and technology mutually-exclusive concepts? Does fashion cross the barrier between the two?

Furthermore, how do humanity, technology, and fashion come into conversation with one another?

These are the questions Alexander McQueen explores in their newest campaign starring Kaia Gerber.

The provocative campaign showcases the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s pre-collection bag, The Slash Bag.

But, on a deeper level, the campaign is a catalyst for exploring “human emotion within a futuristic landscape.”

New for the Spring/Summer 2023 women’s pre-collection, The Slash bag carries many of the signatures the house is known for and features the iconic McQueen Knuckle hardware and skull motif. Crafted in padded leather, the sharply cut, slashed body is inspired by the house’s sliced and slashed tailoring.

“The spirit and style of London street culture is an ever-present source of inspiration. Referencing the aesthetic of a knuckleduster, the Knuckle juxtaposes a sense of urban toughness with the beauty and refinement of jewelry.

The embellishment is created in antique silver and gold metal and features the instantly recognizable skull motif, both a symbol of punk style and central to the Victorian concept of the memento mori. Embedded in hand-carved flora and fauna and studded with crystal, its gothic character is in direct contrast with the flowers that surround it,” the release discloses.

Interested in learning more? Check out the full campaign here.