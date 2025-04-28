The 3 Michelin-Starred Restaurant Alinea Pops Up At Faena Miami Beach

Food & Drink, Food & Drink News Latest, Food & Drink, food, Food and Drink Feature,

Chef Grant Achatz’s 3 Michelin-starred restaurant, Alinea, embarks on a special anniversary tour, bringing its visionary cuisine to Faena Miami Beach.



Hot potato from Alinea. PHOTO COURTESY OF ALINEA

Alinea, the 3 Michelin-starred restaurant led by chef Grant Achatz, marks its 20th anniversary with an exclusive collaboration at Faena Miami Beach from Apr. 30 to May 25. This exceptional partnership, set within the opulent Pao restaurant, is the second destination in Alinea’s anniversary tour, following a successful residency in Brooklyn and a forthcoming stop in Beverly Hills. Alinea’s return to Miami, where it previously collaborated with Faena in 2016, is a highly anticipated event that promises to blend the restaurant’s renowned culinary innovation with the city’s vibrant gastronomic scene.

Since its inception, Alinea has aimed to redefine the dining experience, earning three Michelin stars and James Beard Awards. The 20th-anniversary tour reflects the remarkable journey that began with a vision to create one of the world’s best restaurants. “Over the years, we have had the privilege of working with an incredible team, building strong relationships with farmers, purveyors and winemakers, and forging lasting friendships with industry peers worldwide,” chef Achatz shared. This tour not only celebrates Alinea’s legacy but also serves as a tribute to the community, partners, alumni and guests who have been integral to its success.



The dining room of Pao will serve as Alinea’s temporary home in Miami. PHOTO BY NIKOLAS KOENIG

The tour presents a rare opportunity for guests to experience Alinea’s avant-garde cuisine in new, dynamic settings, where local ingredients and culinary traditions inform the dishes. Chef Achatz and his team will collaborate with local chefs and purveyors to create a menu that embodies Alinea’s innovation while paying homage to each city’s unique culinary identity. In doing so, the residency becomes a profoundly collaborative and immersive experience that emphasizes exchanging ideas and techniques across borders.

The Alinea Group’s 20th Anniversary Tour extends beyond just dining—it’s an homage to the entire restaurant industry. “If we do this right, this celebration will also serve as a love letter to the entire restaurant and hospitality industry,” Achatz notes. This heartfelt tribute is reflected in the culinary creations and the opportunity for the Alinea team to grow and evolve as they immerse themselves in different cultures and communities. As the tour progresses, it promises to redefine the future of fine dining while honoring the past that made Alinea a true culinary icon. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach,@alinearestaurant