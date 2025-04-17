Alix Earle Brings Purpose and Style to the Table with Her Latest Meals in Heels Event

Feature, Celebrity, Community, Philanthropy, Restaurants,

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | Feature, Celebrity, Community, Philanthropy, Restaurants,

Alix Earle’s sixth Meals in Heels event brought together Miami’s changemakers for an evening of purpose, partnership, and presence—serving thousands while celebrating her April cover with Ocean Drive Magazine and welcoming Jimmy Choo as the event’s first official shoe sponsor.

On April 16, 2025, Alix Earle (@alix_earle) brought her signature energy and purpose to Sadelle’s Coconut Grove, where she hosted her sixth Meals in Heels event in collaboration with Ocean Drive Magazine (@oceandrivemag) and Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo). The moment marked a significant milestone for the philanthropic series, with Jimmy Choo stepping in as the first official shoe sponsor. The celebrated brand’s involvement elevated the occasion and reflected a shared commitment to intentional impact. Their partnership with Ocean Drive not only honored Alix’s April cover feature but also underscored the shared vision between fashion and community—a synergy that made the night one to remember.

Created by Alix as a way to activate service-driven engagement, Meals in Heels has emerged as more than just a charitable initiative—it’s a call to action. “Having this kind of platform has completely changed my life, but the best part is that it’s made me realize just how important it is to use it for something bigger than myself,” said Alix Earle. “I feel a real responsibility to give back in meaningful ways, and Meals in Heels has become such a powerful tool for that on a local level.” Each edition of the event is supported by the Caesar-Iglesias Family Foundation (C-IFF) in partnership with Major Food Group’s (@majorfoodgroup) renowned culinary team, which prepared over 3,000 meals for underserved communities across the greater Miami area.

“Seeing Alix’s Meals in Heels come to life in Miami after our cover shoot honoring it is a very cool experience,” said Paige Mastrandrea, editor-in-chief of Ocean Drive Magazine. “Her passion for giving back is just as impressive as her presence on our cover, and it’s a perfect reflection of what Ocean Drive stands for—spreading love to our community.” With influential voices from across the city gathering in support, the evening embodied a sense of purpose and connection. As the initiative continues to grow, Alix’s vision remains rooted in something beautifully simple: “encouraging people to show up for their community, make a difference, and truly feel the impact firsthand.” To learn more about the foundation or to donate to its initiatives, click here. 3321 Mary St., Miami