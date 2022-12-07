Ally Presented Earn Your Leisure And United Masters For An Educational Experience About Money And Music During Art Basel

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture People Style & Beauty

Art Basel commemorated the city's globally significant and distinctive essence with a collaboration between Earn Your Leisure and United Masters, inspiring tomorrow's culture through a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience about money and music presented by Ally.

The event featured Timbaland with surprise guest performer Pusha T. Last year, DJ Khaled was in attendance.

Earn Your Leisure Podcast has gone viral on social media. Their live shows are now selling out, including their recent "Market Mondays" at Madison Square Garden, which happened on Nov. 27 with special guest Floyd Mayweather. The iconic Royal Albert Hall in London on Oct. 31 and Invest Fest in Atlanta this summer drew over 14,000 people. Market Mondays Live sold out the Apollo Theater last year. Aside from entertainment-based performances, this has never been done before for financial literacy events.

The event's schedule included the following:

Artist Management

Stephanie Santiago-Rolón | Artist Manager

An artist's manager gives creators the structure and support they need to make their dreams a reality. This session focused on critical insights into how managers can provide opportunities for their artists to thrive financially, creatively, and personally.

Content Creation

AJ Ramos | Head of Artist Partnerships, Latin Music and Culture, YouTube Music

This session was perfect for you if you've ever wondered how to turn your creative endeavors into engaging social content. It delved deep into the content creation process, leveraging art and talent while connecting with creators' target audience on a global scale.

Building Your Brand

Ronne Brown | Founder of GirlCEO

Nothing is more important than establishing a solid and distinct brand when embarking on a new consumer-facing venture. This session taught creators how to create their own brand, maintain an image, and build a community.

Finance

Demetrius Scott | Director of Corporate Citizenship, Ally

"If it don't make dollars, it don't make sense!" This session covered critical financial planning strategies for young creatives and entrepreneurs looking to establish a solid foundation for their craft.

Money Trees Deep Roots Panel

Bridget Sponsky (Moderator), Nohemy, Charlie Curtis-Beard, Larry Ossei-Mensah

Nohemy, a Puerto Rican singer; Charlie Curtis-Beard, a Nebraska-native rapper; and Larry Ossei-Mensah, a Ghanaian-American art curator, are all using their journeys and cultural heritage to build creative businesses.