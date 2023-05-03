Alo Wellness Club Trainer Louis Chandler-Joseph Shares His Celebrity-Loved Fitness Secrets

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle

Nearly halfway through the year, it’s time to get real about working out. The extra motivation that comes with new year's resolutions has faded, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be just as committed to your workout. Alo Wellness Club trainer Louis Chanlder-Joseph knows the secret to staying inspired too. “Enjoying the process is so important,” he shares with Modern Luxury.

The London-born, L.A.-based trainer trains the city’s cream-of-the-crop models, athletes and celebrities, such as Maude Apatow, Patrick Swarznegger, Alexis Ren, Noah Beck and Victoria Justice. He kicked off the year with the Fit in 45 on Alo Moves, a collection of workouts that each offer a different focus that you can do at the gym or right at home.

Read on for more from Chandler-Joseph about the difference between London and L.A.’s fitness scenes, his favorite workouts and more.

Your fitness journey began as a professional soccer player and boxer. How has pivoting to personal training and your role as Alo Wellness Club trainer continued to fuel your passion for exercise?

Pivoting to a personal training career after an early career in sports was somewhat second nature for me, as training, and exercise had always been a central part of my life. Joining the Alo Wellness Club has allowed me to share my expertise and passion for exercise and performance with clients who may not have had that opportunity.

On social media, you have a number of posts that highlight the importance of enjoying the process. Why is enjoying the process a crucial part of somebody’s relationship with fitness?

Enjoying the process is so important for me because I believe training should not be endured. Setting time aside for exercise is a mental battle as much as a physical one, so you want to know you're having fun along the way.

How do you inspire clients to stay motivated when they feel bored or burnt out from working out?

Keeping people inspired when feeling burnt out is sometimes tough. Sometimes switching up the style of workouts can bring a fresh energy to a client's workout.

You were raised in London, but are now based in Los Angeles. Would you say the fitness communities are different in those cities? How so and what can we learn from one another?

Both cities are completely different. I think Los Angeles has a larger variation of workout culture from group classes, private training gyms and pilates, whereas London is more centered around open gym and cross training

You moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and have gone on to train A-level athletes and celebrities. What is your most essential tactic when approaching a session with your elite clientele— is it actually different from training people who aren’t celebrities?

For me, I look at training my A-list clientele the same as everyone else because all our bodies move/ work/ train the same. No one gets special treatment in my session.

You released your Fit in 45: Lower Body class earlier this year. What does the behind-the-scenes process look like for developing a class like this from inception to filming?

Fit in 45 was a great process to plan and film. The behind-the-scenes usually looks like a four-week process of meetings and planning each class carefully and making sure it is accessible to people of all fitness backgrounds. What I love most about this series is that after four weeks of completing the session, you can comprehensively know that you have strengthened every aspect of your body.

What is your favorite workout right now?

My favorite workouts definitely vary between weight training/performance training and boxing.

If it’s possible to boil it down to one piece of advice, what is the secret to having a good workout?

Boiling it down to one piece of advice: Try to find a workout/exercise schedule that fits your lifestyle that you can enjoy. Without something fitting in with your lifestyle/schedule, it's hard to stay consistent at it

What are you most proud of about your career so far?

I'm most proud about being able to continually inspire and motivate as many people as I possibly can daily.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.