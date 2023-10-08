Alto Celebrates Goop's 15 Anniversary With The Ultimate Ride Experience

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Style & Beauty Local Community

Whether you need a ride to an event or back home, Alto provides an elevated and personalized experience. Now, the rideshare is partnering with the iconic brand goop to ensure you’ll always travel in style no matter the destination.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this fall, goop’s collaboration with Alto features stunning wrapped art cars. Meticulously crafted as an exclusive vehicle for the occasion, the limited edition SUV showcases Fromental-inspired wallpaper designs that immerse riders in the world of holistic wellness and unparalleled luxury.

Initiated to mark goop’s marvelous milestone and create a sanctuary on wheels for Miami riders, lucky Alto passengers who get picked up in these vehicles at random will get the chance to witness this one-of-a-kind ride experience and win the goop golden ticket, featuring a goop gift bag filled with beauty and wellness favorites like the dark spot exfoliating sleep milk.

Known for its stunning wrapped art cars and never settling for the ordinary, the exciting launch aims to provide a seamless premium travel experience with a blended aspect of holistic wellness throughout October and into mid-November. Committed to delivering high-end luxury, the Alto x goop collaboration promises passengers a unique journey.