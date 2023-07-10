Alvin Valley Closes Miami Swim Week The Shows With Its Electrifying "Sunkissed" Collection

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Style & Beauty fashion Entertainment

Known in the fashion world for his drapey, low-slung women’s pants, “King of Pants” Alvin Valley debuted his first swimwear line in the closing runway show of Miami Swim Week—The Shows on July 9. Embodying luxury beachside destinations like St. Tropez, the Hamptons and Palm Beach, Alvin Valley has long been beloved by A-list celebrities ranging from Kim Kardashian to Madonna.

The last time Miami saw an Alvin Valley-hosted fashion show was in 1996 at the Romero Britto gallery on Lincoln Road. This season, the ready-to-wear brand flaunted timeless pieces of lingerie, swim, resort wear and accessories as part of its new Resort 2023 line, dubbed “Sunkissed, The Alvin Valley Beach Club Collection.”

A combination of sophisticated and daring, the runway was ripe with trends such as bright pastel swimsuits paired with blazers, slacks and the cut-out Grace Cage “Palm Beach” Tote and plunging one-pieces complemented by patterned kimonos and sheer cover-ups. Prices range from $225 to $525 for a one-piece and $175 to $425 for a two-piece, both made from comfortable, recycled materials Polyamide and Lycra.

Prior to the runway show, VIP guests perused a pop-up shopping experience of currents looks to kick off the excitement and previewed the latest Alvin Valley Resort 2023 collection.