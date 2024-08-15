Amerant Bank partners with Alec Ingold to host Money Mini Camp

Lifestyle, Sponsored Post,

By Amerant Bank |

In a heartwarming and educational initiative, Amerant Bank volunteers recently joined forces with Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold and SOS Children’s Villages Florida to present a unique Money Mini Camp aimed at empowering young adults with essential financial literacy skills. This collaborative event brought together a group of bright young individuals from SOS Children’s Village for a comprehensive, full-day curriculum packed with practical knowledge and life skills designed to set them up for future success.

The day kicked off with a series of engaging ice breakers, designed not only to introduce the participants to each other but also to foster a sense of community and ease any initial nerves. The ice breakers seamlessly transitioned into a session on Basic Banking, where expert volunteers from Amerant Bank explained foundational concepts, such as opening and managing a bank account, understanding different types of accounts, and the importance of saving.

Following this, the group delved into the world of Easy Investing. The aim was to demystify investing, making it accessible and relatable, and to encourage the young attendees to start thinking about their financial futures.

Next on the agenda was Credit 101. This crucial session covered the basics of credit scores, how to build and maintain good credit, and the impact of credit on their financial lives. Given the increasing prevalence of identity theft and fraud, the volunteers also provided an essential segment on ID Theft and Fraud Awareness. They shared real-life examples and practical tips on how to protect personal information and what steps to take if they ever become victims of fraud.

In the afternoon, attention shifted to Personal Branding and Social Media Use. In today’s digital age, understanding how to manage one’s online presence is crucial. The volunteers shared insights into how to create a positive personal brand, the dos and don’ts of social media, and how their digital footprint can affect their future opportunities.

The day continued with career-focused sessions, starting with Resume Writing. Volunteers guided the participants through the essentials of crafting an effective resume, including how to highlight their skills and experiences to stand out to potential employers. This was followed by a Networking workshop, where the importance of building professional relationships and strategies for effective networking were discussed.

In the Interviewing and Job Searches session, the volunteers provided tips on how to prepare for job interviews, common questions to anticipate, and strategies for conducting successful job searches. To make these lessons more practical, the day concluded with mock interviews. The young adults had the opportunity to put their new skills to the test in simulated interview scenarios with the Amerant Bank volunteer team, receiving constructive feedback to help them improve.

The Money Mini Camp was more than just a day of learning; it was a transformative experience that equipped these young adults with knowledge and confidence to navigate the complexities of the financial world and the job market. Alec Ingold’s involvement added a layer of inspiration, showing the participants that success is attainable with the right skills and mindset.

Amerant Bank’s commitment to community service and financial education, in collaboration with Alec Ingold and SOS Children’s Villages Florida, made this event a resounding success. It underscored the power of volunteerism and the significant impact that dedicated professionals can have on the lives of young individuals striving for a brighter future.