The Inspiring Story of America's Top Master Injector – The Lip Bunny

| April 23, 2021 | Sponsored Post

It takes a combination of calculated skill and artful creativity to administer injectable fillers that achieve consistently beautiful results. Becoming a Master Injector doesn't happen overnight. It's something one needs to work hard at in order to gain the knowledge and experience required to be considered one. The definition of a Master Injector is "a credentialed medical professional with a record of producing exceptional results while prioritizing patient safety." Brianna LaTorre is America's top master injector and the founder of The Lip Bunny. Here, she talks about her dreams, challenges, and what it takes to become a Master Injector.

Who Is Brianna LaTorre?

Brianna LaTorre is an RN BSN, certified OR nurse, and a certified Master Injector. She's currently enrolled at the University of Rhode Island, completing her Master's Degree in Nursing to become a Nurse Practitioner.

LaTorre has been named one of the Top 100 Injectors in America by Best Aesthetics Injectors in America for 2018, 2019, and 2020. With one location in Fall River, Massachusetts, and a staff of four injectors, LaTorre and her team have become a Top 250 Account by Allergan Pharmaceuticals. With over 119,000 followers on The Lip Bunny Instagram, LaTorre spoke about her social media success at a medical conference and discussed how to navigate the sometimes intimidating platforms. She also talked about her philosophy of believing in oneself and one’s work. Customers come to her from all over the world, making her a trusted source of information.

A Natural Passion for Beauty and Helping Others

From an early age, LaTorre was intrigued by the pageants and contests she would watch on TV, including America's Next Top Model, Miss USA, and Miss Universe. She realized early on that she wanted to be involved in the world of beauty and she has always had a passion for helping others, stemming from her parents’ involvement in their local church and her mother’s job as a Nurse Practitioner in Rhode Island. Thanks to them, she had the privilege of viewing firsthand what it was like to be selfless, giving, and compassionate to others. Her upbringing instilled these values in her throughout her childhood and into adulthood. They helped shape LaTorre into the person she is today. When she started attending the University of Rhode Island, she knew that she wanted to do something that would positively impact others, so she chose the Nursing Program. Today, LaTorre is not only working in the industry she loves, but also helping people find the self-confidence and self-love they deserve.

Founding The Lip Bunny

LaTorre is the co-founder and co-owner of The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa, currently located in Fall River, Massachusetts. The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa was founded in 2018 and opened its first location in 2019. Since then, the brand has prioritized providing first-class aesthetic enhancements with exceptional service and unmatched results. The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa offers a variety of beauty treatments, including but not limited to:

· Facial and Dermal Fillers

· Neurotoxin Injections

· Sculptra Injectables

· Kybella Injections

· Medical and Non-Medical Grade Facials and Chemical Peels

· Micro-Channeling

· Dermaplaning

· Dermasweep

· Microblading

Dedication Makes a Master

LaTorre is one of the most talented and sought-after injectors globally, having performed over 10,000 injectable services. She has trained with the best in the field, including training in Norway in 2020. Her background is an excellent example of her dedication to continuously mastering her craft and being the best in the world. The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa has earned its way to being the number one medical spa on the East Coast with over 15,000 patients from all over the United States.

LaTorre has always followed her passion for helping others without losing sight of what makes her happy. She has the confidence and passion required to take risks, overcome challenges, and improve her work every day. Her top three pieces of advice for aspiring injectors are to immerse themselves in their craft, to make sure they wholeheartedly love what they're doing, and to be confident in themselves.