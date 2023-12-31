Take A Tour Of Memphis, New Orleans, Miami And Chicago Through The Cities' Musical Lens: Watch

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

American musical influence varies widely from city to city.

In America's Treasures: Musical Cities, now on M/LUX, explore the genres of Memphis, New Orleans, Miami and Chicago.

Memphis is a city "flourishing with energy, a fusion of culture and innovation ... where passion and creativity come to life. Known all over the world as home of the blues and even the birthplace of rock 'n' roll," the narrator explains.

"The traditions brought to New Orleans from around the world—Africa, the Caribbean—mingled and fused with the American Indian influences to create a character all its own."

"Miami is deeply tied to its greatly admired rich heritage. Because of so many cultures' influence, the music scene in Miami is an eclectic mix of sound."

Finally, Chicago is a "city that has always encouraged innovation, filled with heights of musical history."

Watch it below: