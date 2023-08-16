The Amiri Pop-Up Arrives At Aventura

By: Charlie Rincon By: Charlie Rincon | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Shop Local

AMIRI (@amiri) is the latest designer to open a new pop-up store in Florida’s luxury Aventura Mall. Spanning 300 square feet, the boutique stocks a curated selection from AMIRI’s ready-to-wear and accessories.

Conceived by designer Mike Amiri and his team in partnership with architectural agency Two One Two Design and U.S. fabrication company Bednark Studios, the space adopts an innovative design concept, crafted to be modular and transportable, allowing opportunities to bring the world of AMIRI to new communities across the globe.

Designed as a minimalist, sculptural form, the pop-up is rendered from plain sawn white oak with rectangular cutout details outlined in steel trim. The positioning and shape of the sculptural design inspire a spirit of openness and inclusivity, elevating natural and manufactured materials through considered construction. At the intersection of fashion, art and design, the space embraces the essence of AMIRI’s contemporary craft and adopts brand signatures: a carpeted checkerboard floor decorates the space, and the brand’s synonymous MA motif is etched into an innovative roof composition.

The AMIRI Aventura pop-up is officially open - Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sundays: 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, #K-1971.