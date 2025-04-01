Miami's Skin Savant Amy Peterson Releases Lenox and Sixteenth Merging Science and Personalized Beauty

People, Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, style and beauty,

Amy Peterson, affectionately known as the “Skin Savant,” launches her debut skincare line, Lenox and Sixteenth.



Amy Peterson PHOTO BY DASHA PARKER

Miami residents know the legendary esthetician Amy Peterson as the Skin Savant (@therealskinsavant). With over 18 years of experience, the founder and CEO of Skincare by Amy Peterson is the go-to source for innovative and personalized skincare. Offering premier aesthetic services, Skincare by Amy Peterson is a cultivated destination for all your beauty needs.

Now, the savant is expanding her influence, launching Lenox and Sixteenth (@lenoxandsixteenth), a skincare line that embodies her dedication to personalized, resultdriven beauty solutions, drawing inspiration from her professional journey and her clients’ unique skin needs. “I recognized early in my career that there was a gap in the market,” Peterson shares. “I wanted to create skincare that not only works but also connects with people on a deeper level.”

The brand’s debut product, The Laser Serum, exemplifies this commitment to her clients, inspired by in-clinic treatments. Designed to deliver professionalgrade resurfacing, it features a triple acid complex of lactic, glycolic and mandelic acids, which work together to exfoliate, brighten and hydrate the skin by accelerating cell turnover and improving texture.



Lenox and Sixteenth’s The Laser Serum and The Vitamin C Serum PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE BRAND

“This serum is the foundation for great skin, prepping it for better absorption of other products and accelerating renewal for a visibly smoother and brighter complexion,” she notes. “Launching with a product that delivers glass-like skin sets the tone for what Lenox and Sixteenth stands for—an immediate, visible difference—giving a posttreatment- like glow with every use.”

Using her extensive knowledge, Peterson discovered her clients’ needs and expectations, identifying which products were “knockouts” to bridge the gap between clinical-grade efficacy and results-driven skincare.

Designed for all skin types, Lenox and Sixteenth, named after her clinic address, empowers individuals to invest in themselves while achieving filter-free confidence. Beyond her brand, Peterson is a voice for authentic beauty, advocating for the unfair double standard of aging gracefully. She emphasizes that aging gracefully is about confidence and personal choices.

“We are done making people feel ashamed for simply wanting to look and feel their best,” Peterson says. “Maybe for some, that means embracing fine lines and wrinkles without intervention. For others, it could be a well-curated skincare routine and professional treatments or even choosing aesthetic procedures that align with their vision of self-care. The important thing is that neither choice should be scrutinized.”

Through Lenox and Sixteenth, Peterson continues to empower individuals to invest in themselves and hopes to see a return toward science-backed skincare, prioritizing long-term skin health versus trends.

“Instead of chasing quick fixes, the focus should be on effective, clinically proven products like Lenox and Sixteenth, which support skin function at a cellular level,” she notes. With this in mind, Peterson knew it was essential to start her brand with hero products, serving as skincare staples. “I chose to launch with powerhouse products that work together in two simple steps: The Laser Serum and The Preservationist Vitamin C Cream Serum. While they serve different functions, they are designed to work together for a comprehensive skincare routine.”



PHOTO: BY DASHA PARKER

What is clear to anyone who uses her products is the passion and deep connection Peterson has with her clients.

“To me, Lenox and Sixteenth is personal. It’s about empowerment and giving people products that don’t just sit on a shelf but truly transform their skin and their confidence,” she concludes. “Behind every product, there’s a story. And behind every story, there’s a person who deserves to feel their best.”

“I learned the importance of ingredient synergy and formulation quality... I wanted to bridge the gap between clinicalgrade efficacy and a skincare routine that feels personal and results-driven.”–AMY PETERSON