Amy Peterson Skincare Offers The Ultimate Sculpting Treatment

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty

FIND THE ULTIMATE TREATMENT TO SCULPTING AND DEPUFFING YOUR FACE FROM MIAMI BEAUTY OASIS AMY PETERSON SKINCARE.

Skincare by Amy Peterson offers a plethora of products from Environ. PHOTO BY JORDAN BRAUN PHOTOGRAPHY

Gone are the days of bloated, sullen skin as we introduce our latest beauty craze: Triawave Microneedling Lift & Sculpt. Found at Amy Peterson Skincare, this treatment utilizes Environ skin products and two settings on the Triawave device that results in lifted, toned and glowing skin with a sculpted effect. Sarah Drew, the medical esthetician who performs the beloved ritual, explains, “The first setting oxygenates the skin and helps penetrate the Vitamin A and C serum. The second setting lifts the facial muscles for a more sculpted result lasting up to 3-5 days post-facial. I use the triple cleanse technique using Environ’s Pre-Cleansing Oil, Micro Clay Exfoliator and Low Foam Cleanser, followed by Environ’s Vita-Peptide Toner, Vita-Peptide C Quence Serum finished with Vita-Antioxidant Moisturizer 1.” Hello, cheekbones! 1560 Lenox Ave. Unit 201 & 202, Miami Beach, @skincarebyamyp