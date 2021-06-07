A Peek Inside The Life Of Picture-Perfect Anastasia Bondarenko

By Erin Kain | June 7, 2021 | People Feature

Uberchic Ukranian-born Anastasia Bondarenko (@ana_stasia_boo) started her modeling career after being discovered in Lvov and has gone on to work for the likes of Donna Karan, Grazia and Vogue Turkey. But she doesn't let the success go to her head, preaching that being true to yourself is more stylish than any trend. Here, the blonde bombshell shares her fave beauty tips, doles out life advice and looks to the future.



Anastasia Bondarenko for De Lesseps Capsule SS21



Anastasia Bondarenko for De Lesseps Capsule SS21

Describe yourself in three words.

Curious, ambitious, down to earth

What is something most people don't know about you?

My first modeling job was when I was 10 years old!

Most memorable career moment so far?

Playing Princess Marionette for a Samsung Galaxy commercial and shooting in a Parisian castle was definitely one of the most memorable jobs throughout my modeling career.

What is one beauty ritual you follow every day?

I love putting my jade roller in the fridge. I use it to generously massage my face with serum as part of my everyday morning beauty ritual. This can easily depuff your face and tighten pores, plus it feels great!

What is something you can never overinvest in?

Skincare products—your future self will thank you.

Words you live by?

Take more chances in life, because in the end we only regret the chances we didn’t take.

What's next?

As of right now, I live and work between New York and Miami. Once we can travel freely again, I will most certainly get back into the European market.



Anastasia Bondarenko for De Lesseps Capsule SS21