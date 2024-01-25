Michelin-Starred Chef Andrew Ayala Partners With Culinary Series Outstanding In The Field

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink Events Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink drink Eat

Promoting sustainable and ethical practices into the Miami dining scene, Outstanding in the Field, the roving, outdoor culinary experience premieres at Paradise Farms on Jan. 28, partnering with Le Jardinier’s head chef, Andrew Ayala. With the goal of connecting people to the ethically sourced origins of food, Miami’s iteration amplifies Le Jardinier’s mission of creating an oasis of refined produce-forward gastronomic dishes and its commitment to ethical sourcing. With dishes that make a statement about the culinary world, Le Jardinier and Outstanding in the Field are crafting a menu focused on sustainability and excellence featuring the vibrant flavors of Miami.

As one of the founding members of the Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, we chatted with chef Ayala about the upcoming partnership and what guests can expect.

1. How did you become involved with Outstanding in the Field?

The collaboration with Outstanding in the Field unfolded quite organically. We share a deep commitment to ethical and local sourcing. When we heard about their upcoming event at Paradise Farms in Homestead, we saw a perfect opportunity to amplify our mission and share more about what sets Le Jardinier apart in Miami. It’s not just about a partnership; it’s about aligning values and creating a meaningful culinary experience beyond the ordinary.

2. Since the ingredients are locally sourced, how have the menus differed in various locations?

Local sourcing is at the heart of what we do, and it’s fascinating to see how each Le Jardinier location embraces the unique flavors of its surroundings. While we maintain a consistent dedication to sustainability, each location offers its own special touch. In Miami, we have direct access to the Florida Coast for snapper, fluke and shrimp. Our sourcing from local farms adds a distinctive touch to the Design District menus, with a variety of fresh produce that stands out in Florida, like lemon balm, green peppers and cucumbers. In New York, we use local microgreens and source our seafood off the coast of Long Island in Montauk.

3. What is your goal behind the dishes at Le Jardinier?

My goal with the dishes at Le Jardinier is to showcase that sustainable and thoughtful menus can be just as exciting and indulgent as any other culinary experience. In a city like Miami, you don’t need theatrics to have an excellent night out – the thoughtfully grouped ingredients are the star of the show. We aim to showcase that earthly practices can coexist with gastronomic excellence, offering a conscious culinary experience. It’s in the name Le Jardinier (the gardener), and our menus stand out with plates that genuinely reflect the rhythm of nature; it’s the rich tapestry of local produce that sets us apart in the culinary world.

4. How do you hope Outstanding in the Field educates the public about the food they consume and locally sourced ingredients?

Partnering with OITF is an exciting chapter in our journey to educate the public about the food they consume. Curating a menu for OITF’s event at Paradise Farms is an opportunity to engage with a broader audience and inspire a deeper appreciation for the origins of food, fostering a connection between consumers and the sources of their meals. It’s a chance to connect with our community!