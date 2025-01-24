Andrew Schulz Trades Punchlines for Padel as Reserve Cup Miami Team Captain

People, Feature, Events, Celebrity,

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | People, Feature, Events, Celebrity,

Comedian and padel enthusiast Andrew Schulz (@andrewschulz) is stepping off the stage and onto the court as a team captain for the highly anticipated Reserve Cup Miami. We caught up with him when he was in town, joining sports legends Derek Jeter, Jimmy Butler and Wayne Boich at Reserve Cup Miami for an electrifying three-day showdown featuring the world’s top padel players from Jan. 23-25.

Andrew, you’re stepping into the Reserve Cup Miami as a team captain alongside sports legends like Derek Jeter and Jimmy Butler. How do you plan to bring your comedic flair and competitive spirit to the padel court?

Honestly I’m just hoping my back and shoulder make it through the weekend. That’s winning the Reserve Cup for me. As cool as it is that legends like DJ and Jimmy Butler are going to be there, I’m more excited to meet these professional padel players I’ve been watching on YouTube everyday for the last year and a half.

What inspired you to step into this role as a team captain, and how do you approach diving into something outside your usual comfort zone?

First of all it’s 7 degrees in NY. I’d be the captain of the Hialeah domino team if it got me out of freezing NY for a few days. Secondly Wayne and I met around New years and shared the same obsession and vision for the sport. I genuinely love it and want to spread it to as many people as possible. I think Wayne is the guy who can do that in America.

As a comedian, you’re quick on your feet, but how do you translate that into leading a team of world-class athletes? Are you more about motivating with humor or delivering serious pep talks?

Honestly I didn’t think I actually had any coaching responsibilities until I read this question. That being said we will be victorious. I will find a way.

Derek Jeter’s got five World Series rings, but you’ve got the gift of trash talk. What’s your game plan to psych him out and take home the Reserve Cup trophy?

Derek is Mr November. Unfortunately for him it’s January. He’s not built for these harsh months. Especially with this polar vortex coming. It might get down to a frigid 60 degrees in Miami. Derek’s gonna have to coach over zoom.

SEE MORE: Miami Hits an Ace with the 2025 Reserve Cup Debut

The Reserve Cup combines elite sports with high-energy entertainment. As someone who thrives in both worlds, how do you think events like this can bridge the gap between sports and pop culture?

I think the best way for people to find out about a sport is when they see their favorite athletes loving it. Add in some pop culture folks and you have a perfect recipe for spreading the sport.

You find humor in everything—will your Reserve Cup experience inspire new material for your standup routines? Can we expect to hear about your padel journey in a future set?

I guess you’ll have to wait and see!