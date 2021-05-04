Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Christo & More to be Auctioned by Guernsey's

Ariane Vigna | May 4, 2021 | Culture

Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in the 1980s.

Was there ever a more happening art space than New York City in the '80s? Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Christo and more. It was a golden era of expression and exploration both on and off the canvas, and come May 12, you can grab a piece of that legacy in a special auction by Guernsey’s.

“Urban Gems" is set to sell some iconic pieces, from Haring's graffiti-tagged refrigerator door to Warhol's famous taxidermy moose head, as well as conceptual mixed-media works of art by Christo and others.

The refrigerator door was a beloved possession of Haring's, who used it as a guest register in his apartment. The artist’s SoHo home was a hub for the NYC scene, full of the colorful works and dancing characters that were Haring's signature. The door has been expertly preserved and boasts signature by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Madonna, among others—82 tags in total. The door is also covered in Haring’s own writing and art.

Not to be outdone, the king of pop art himself is up for the taking. Warhol’s statuesque-mounted moose head, as pictured with the artist in a 2018 New York Times article, will be sold with a portion of the proceeds going to support the ASPCA.

Works of art from Christo have also drawn attention from collectors. Famous for his large-scale, site-specific installations, Christo's 23-mile long exhibition The Gates used Central Park as a canvas. Some 20 years later, Christo incorporated parts of The Gates fabric to compose conceptual mixed-media works, and one such piece is on the bidding block, as is Christo's own annotated map of the Park.

Add to the list a 1933 Rolls Royce Shooting Brake, one of the rarest cars ever to be made, and you've got yourself an enviable collection.

Bidding for "Urban Gems" opens Wednesday, May 12, at 3 p.m. EST via Liveauctioneers.com, and Invaluable.com. Bids may be placed online or over the phone at 212-794-2280. See pictures of the auction items below and learn more via guernseys.com.