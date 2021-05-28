Andy Warhol's Patek Philippe Watch to be Featured in Christie's Online Auction

Nilam Mukherjee | May 28, 2021 | Style & Beauty

"Think rich, look poor." Andy Warhol said that once, but he must not have meant it when he donned his Patek Philippe Calatrava reference 570. It's a classic timepiece, and that exact watch will go to the highest bidder in Christie's upcoming New York online auction.

Featuring a series of unmatched timepieces, the auction is set to offer a diverse array of wristwatches infused with a rich history. From Patek Philippe to Rolex and Cartier, collectors will find more than a few enviable items on the bidding block, June 8 to 22.

At the forefront of the lot is the pop art legend’s personal Patek Philippe Calatrava reference 570. Warhol was an avid collector, having owned 300 timepieces of his own. Exuding elegance and rarity, this particular wristwatch is made of 18K yellow gold and is estimated to sell anywhere between $45,000 and $95,000.

Alongside Warhol’s piece of history sits a series of rare and exquisite wristwatches. Among them is the highly coveted Cartier Crash. The time-bending watch’s unique design is captivating. Resembling Salvador Dali’s Persistence of Memory, the design emits surrealism and is fit for any luxury art lover.

Andy Warhol's Patek Philippe Calatrava reference 570

Other featured pieces include a steel 3800 Patek Philippe Nautilus embedded with diamonds and an original tritium blue dial, a Patek Philippe calendar chronograph and a rare Patek Philippe reference 3990 calendar chronograph with a diamond-set bezel and black dial surrounded by diamond markers.

“We are thrilled to conclude this series of fantastic Spring 2021 auctions with New York online sale featuring pieces that perfectly match what customers expect and come to Christie’s for: rare watches that reveal a unique history and narrative,” Christie’s Watches Specialist Rémi Guillemin is quoted in a press release. “Lively pieces such as the Cartier Crash and the Patek Philippe reference 570 formerly owned by Andy Warhol will certainly excite our audience and the most demanding of collectors.”

The auction will take place online at Christie's website, from June 8 to 22, 2021. Read more about the upcoming auction via Christie's website and see pictures of the timepieces below.

Cartier Crash

Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronograph

Patek Philippe American Calendar Pocket watch

Rolex reference 6036, stainless steel triple calendar chronograph wristwatch from 1963