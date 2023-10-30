Christie's To Auction Off Andy Warhol's 'Sixteen Jackies' Painting

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Art

Christie's is set to auction the 1964 Andy Warhol painting Sixteen Jackies.

Sixteen Jackies features a four by four repeated grid of a press image taken of Jackie Kennedy during her husband John F. Kennedy's funeral.

"Sixteen Jackies captures the enormity of one of the most defining moments in American history in a uniquely Warholian way. Through the convention of reproduction, he transforms the personal grief of Jackie Kennedy into social commentary about collective trauma. This is a formal meditation on tragedy through the lens of mass media and a distillation of beauty, celebrity, shock, and sadness. Warhol's influence and impact on the contemporary landscape has continued to grow posthumously; this work stands as a testament to his enduring brilliance," Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of 20th and 21st century art, says.

The work is expected to fetch between $25M and $35M. The auction will occur Nov. 9 in New York.