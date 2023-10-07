Local Fashion Designer Angela Horton Talks Miami Swim Week And Resortwear

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Celebrity fashion Community

Fashion designer Angela Horton has a knack for capturing the finer things in life in her design repertoire. Having experienced chapters in New York, the Hamptons, Paris and now Miami, Horton is no stranger to luxury, and her newest resort ready-to-wear collection showcased in Miami Swim Week 2023 embraces that sentiment.

Horton proudly sources her fabrics from a Cuban-American supplier in Miami and manufactures all of her garments locally. Her line is both playful and elegant at once, influenced by Miami’s vibrant lifestyle and endless beach days.

We sat down with Horton to learn more about the inspiration behind her work and what led her to transition from working as a stylist for Saks Fifth Avenue to designing women’s fashion.

What was it like showcasing your collection at your first Miami Swim Week?

There is nothing more empowering than to showcase your designs at an international event like Miami Swim Week. I want everyone to feel just like a star through the exclusive new resort and swimwear line.

Can you describe a little bit about your background and what inspired your foray into fashion design?

After spending several years styling stars like Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman and even Beyonce, I wanted to make an impact on the fashion world with my very own collection. Styling has always been in my background, I was also a stylist for Saks Fifth Avenue, for the Fifth Avenue Club in New York.

What are you most proud of about the Angela Horton collection?

To be able to give people quality at an affordable price is really what I think we deserve right now. I feel that I provide things that are going to stay in your closet as your favorite go to pieces. Being environmentally conscious was also a key factor when designing the swimwear.

What are some adjectives that best capture your collection?

If I had to pick a few I would say: Fashionable, Chic, Popular, Must-Have, Sexy

How has the location of Miami played into the style of your new fashion line?

Honestly, just being in this amazing little paradise, slice of heaven where I live. The incredible scenery around me is so inspiring. Miami fashion week is super sexy and fun.

Can you speak to your "Made in the USA" sentiment and why it's so important to you to source locally?

As a woman-owned enterprise, my commitment to crafting high-quality American-made clothing is unwavering. I have a profound belief in the extraordinary talent of the American fashion industry, spanning from textile mills to visionary designers. They are at the heart of my creative journey and this collection.