Discover Rising Electronic Music Star Anna De Ferran

With a life-long passion for music, Anna de Ferran (@annadeferran) has captured a wide audience with her infectious energy and distinct musical vocals. Drawing inspiration from various global influences and seamlessly blending different genres, de Ferran continues to stand out on the dancefloor.



What prompted your love of music, and how would you define your music style?

I have loved music for as long as I remember! When I was little, I sang Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” to anyone who would listen. Slowly that developed into writing little melodies!

My music style has evolved over the years. I started my career in pop music and focused my energy on that genre. I transitioned into electronic music about three years ago. I was hired to write a topline for a DJ trio in Brazil, and my obsession began! My current style is a hybrid between tech house and melodic techno.



What was your first gig?

My first gig as a DJ was at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale—it’s a local staple! I was so nervous that I was accepting every drink sent my way, and by the end of it, I could hardly see the decks!

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Most people don’t know that I am a bit of a grandma at heart! I feel like a lot of people don’t expect that from me. When I’m not working, I love being at home cooking and cuddling with my dogs. I can spend days chilling at home making music without leaving

What has been the most memorable career moment so far?

This is a tough one! I have had a few “pinch me” moments. I think my most memorable moment was playing at my first festival in the U.S. It was called Elements, and seeing my name alongside the likes of Sofi Tukker, Sonny Fodera and Fisher was so cool!



What are some words you live by?

“What you think you become, what you feel you attract, what you imagine you create.” - Buddha

What is something you can never overinvest in?

Yourself! Take time to learn about yourself, honor yourself and feel all the emotions that come up with failure or fear or insecurities, but never let them stop you because you don’t know what is right around the corner.