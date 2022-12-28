By Manhattan Laser Spa By Manhattan Laser Spa | | Sponsored Post Style & Beauty

Another year, one less wrinkle. Start the year off right by investing in yourself when you book a treatment at Manhattan Laser Spa. You’re not only walking into a beautiful, modern medical spa with an adult-supervised kidsroom, but you’re getting access to some of the best deals on anti-aging treatments, from Botox and fillers to the latest and greatest facials, lasers and so much more.

Give your skin a fresh new glow up with their signature Manhattan Laser Spa facial or peel away unwanted skin with the best high intensity chemical peel on the market, the VI peel - Out with the old and in with the new.

Manhattan Laser Spa offers a rejuvenating facial to address all skin concerns including the celebrity-famous vampire facial, RF and PRP microneedling treatments, ultherapy, hydrafacial, IPL, clear and brilliant lasers and laser genesis. You can even combine your favorite facial with an IV therapy treatment.

With a vitamin infusion, your body receives nutrients directly into the bloodstream. Today, many health-conscious people enjoy IV hydration therapy as a way of getting the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and even medications they need to feel better and keep their body functioning properly. Rest assured there’s a treatment option for everyone, including our party people that might need a hangover recovery boost from IV therapy or even if you just want to protect your immune system from viruses.

Knock out those summer body goals in no time with their popular non surgical buttlift using fillers. This is a safer alternative to doing surgery and beautifully restores a plump, more rounded and smoother silhouette.

If body contouring sounds appealing to you, you’re probably interested in CoolSculpting. CoolSculpting stands apart from similar treatments because it is FDA-cleared to freeze fat in nine different treatment areas. This fat reduction treatment delivers permanent results.

Zap away unwanted hair with laser hair removal. Get silkier, smoother looking skin after just a few sessions. It also eliminates ingrown hairs, minimizes the risk of inflammation, bumps, and itching. Did I mention, it’s absolutely painless? So stop torturing yourself with threading and waxing and invest in longer lasting pain free results from laser hair removal.

Looking for a relaxing massage to melt your stress away? Pamper yourself with a Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, or even a couples massage from some of Miami’s best massage therapists.

Just when you thought it couldnt get any better, you’ll find a hidden gem within their medical spa which has a unisex sauna and a relax room to cool off. This is the perfect way to start or end a spa day with a partner or friend.

Manhattan Laser Spa has been proudly serving its clients at three major locations in New York City for over 15 years and has come all the way to our Sunny shores to do the same. They are open every day from 10 am to 8 pm and are located at 16850 Collins Ave #105, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160.

To learn more or to inquire about services, visit www.ManhattanLaserSpa.com or call 305-705-3997 and book an appointment today.