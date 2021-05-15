Antonino Aiello Of 100% Capri Reinvents Linen Into A Luxury Fabric

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Say goodbye to the days where silk was the only true ready to wear luxury while on vacation.

Today, the fashion world is buzzing over in vogue linen brand 100% Capri.

Envisioned and engendered by Italian designer Antonino Aiello, 100% Capri has reimagined the sartorial possibilities of linen by crafting refined silhouettes embellished by chic accents that provide co-extensive luxury and fashion sensibility.

Although the brand is 22 years old, in the past few years Aiello's masterpiece has spilled over into the mainstream fashion world and created a sensation not just around 100% Capri but also around the applications and design of linen.

Aiello recognized this and has recently set up a home and interior design department in his own shops. Luxury linen represents a lifestyle that extends past just fashion, bringing affluent consumers into an idyllic world of leisure, splendor, and sophistication.

To enter that world and see what the luxury firmament is all the rage about at the moment, check out www.100capri.com