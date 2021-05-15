Antonino Aiello's 100% Capri Becomes A Household Luxury Name in Miami

Thomas Herd | May 15, 2021 | People

The charismatic, larger than life Italian designer Antonino Aiello seems to have created a stir in Miami.

Across all the luxury hotspots in Miami Beach- from the Setai to the Surf Club to Joia Beach- fashionable Miami denizens can be seen flaunting the free-flowing white, blue, and grey linen fabrics of Aiello's 100% Capri.

What started as a project to elevate resort-wear fashion is now shaping the aesthetic expression of the contemporary US' most influential luxury market.

With its Miami headquarter store elegantly ensconced between Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and James Perse at the second floor of Bal Harbor shops, the brand is finally starting to earn market share and respect comparable to these other household name designers.

It's even more exciting and rewarding for Aiello due to the fact- that despite significant pressure and financial incentive- he has rather remarkably been able to keep 100% Capri independent and maintain full ownership over the label.

As the brand expands into Dubai and Singapore, Aiello is now primed to establish 100% Capri on the worldwide stage as a new household name and market share player.

Watch out world.