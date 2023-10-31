This Luxury Swiss Watch Brand Is Set To Arrive In Sunset Harbour

By: Allie Green By: Allie Green | | Watches & Jewelry Style

A new level of luxury is coming to Sunset Harbour. Swiss watch manufacturer Audemars Piguet is bringing its retail lounge concept to Miami. Located on the top floor of Eighteen Sunset, a high-end mixed-use development delivering by the end of the year, AP House combines entertaining, socializing and shopping experiences with its innovative residential salon concept.

The celebrity favorite brand currently has five-star offerings in major cities around the globe, and AP House’s Miami Beach location marks the concept’s 16th location.

“Audemars Piguet’s arrival, in its most exclusive form, signifies Miami Beach’s evolution as a first-rate international destination and home for global luxury, brimming with five-star offerings,” said Bradley Colmer, Founder of Deco Capital Group.

Guests will begin their shopping experience in the brand’s exclusive lobby, followed by a private elevator ride to the top floor, where they’ll be met with idyllic floor-to-ceiling views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami paired with incredible wraparound balconies. Elevating the typical browsing experience for existing and potential clients, AP House will stand in a league of its own.