By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Style & Beauty

Miami's most eclectic neighborhood just unveiled its first-ever hotel, Arlo Wynwood, mixing art and calmness with endless fun.

See Also: 6 Holiday Happenings Perfect For A Photo In Miami

Arlo Hotels, an independent, experience-driven hotel brand with locations in Miami Beach and across New York City, recently opened its newest hotel in Wynwood. The hotel is the first to open in Miami's preeminent creative and cultural district, which has the world's highest concentration of street art. The all-new 217-room, nine-story hotel will serve as a cultural hub for residents and visitors alike while also providing savvy travelers with prime access to the best of the region, with guest rooms starting at $239 per night.

"Wynwood is one of the most vibrant districts in Miami. We’ve been eager to develop a hotel in the neighborhood, and with an increasing number of tech-forward businesses moving their headquarters to Wynwood, we feel this is a great time. The year-over-year hotel occupancy in the broader downtown market has grown nearly 30%,” said Oleg Pavlov, CEO of Quadrum Global and founder of Arlo Hotels. "We’re thrilled to debut Arlo Wynwood as the premier hotel in the neighborhood. The property will embody Wynwood’s renowned artistic flair and offer first-rate restaurants, bars, wellness programming and entertainment for guests and locals alike.”

Meyer Davis, an award-winning firm at the cutting edge of global, upscale commercial design, designed the hotel. It draws on the neighborhood's bold and curated artistic nature while embracing an eclectic industrial aesthetic where organic meets modern. Warm, earthy materials are juxtaposed with fresh, contemporary finishes and vivid accent details that create understated richness through a playfully inviting palette to create a perfectly balanced tension between the natural and the manufactured. True to the Arlo Hotels brand, the property's expansive living room and lounge areas encourage creative connections and friendly interactions among guests, staff, and the local community. The openness of the main areas reflects the welcoming atmosphere that characterizes Wynwood.

Guests can relax in modern guest rooms with white-oak furnishings, providing a warm haven in the city. Bedside wireless charging stations, Bluetooth radios, 55" LED TVs with staycast capabilities, and complimentary WiFi are among the in-room amenities, including mini-fridges, Nespresso coffee machines, and Pharmacopia bath products. The hotel is the perfect bridge between the stylishness that defines grand resorts in Miami, but also the efficiency of a boutique hotel in a busy neighborhood.

Arlo Wynwood's effortless style welcomes visitors, neighborhood residents, and friendly faces into a community-driven environment boasting thoughtful, modern amenities such as a spectacular rooftop complete with a pool, private cabanas, a bar, café, and a yoga deck. A 2,666-square-foot destination restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, three bars, a bodega, and a pool table are also on the property. Guests will also have access to a cutting-edge fitness center and complimentary bikes to explore the surrounding area.

As part of Arlo Hotels' commitment to wellness, the property will host daily yoga classes led by local favorite YO BK and weekly meditation sessions open to both hotel guests and locals. A weekly lineup of local guest DJs and live music activations will keep the hotel buzzing throughout the day and night to match with Wynwood's fun energy.

“Offering our guests authentic, destination-specific experiences is at the heart of the Arlo brand, and this property serves as a conduit to the Wynwood lifestyle,” said Jennifer Hiblum, General Manager of Arlo Wynwood. “Capturing this community’s unique spirit throughout our spaces is of utmost importance to us, so we’re collaborating with local artists and musicians who represent the best of this region.”

Arlo Wynwood will serve as a living canvas for a curated group of artists who will pique the interest of art connoisseurs and novices alike. Ari Robinson, a Florida-based collage artist, is creating a plexiglass mural on the serene yoga deck with overlapping organic shapes of varying sizes and hues that will produce unique color combinations, shadows, and reflections for a sense of levity and calm.

The exterior walls of the property feature work by Miami-based artist Hoxxoh, known for his "spheres of life" that depict the motions of space and time. Also, by MILAGROS Collective, whose co-founders Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre will create site-specific work, exploring the history of the community through striking color and line arrangements.

The interiors of the hotel will feature over 250 works of art by various artists, including Alain Castoriano, Coruna Luna, Jessica Poundstone, Joe Geis, Lauren Williams, Matthias Lupri, Ryan Coleman, and Tom Abbiss.

Arlo Wynwood is the epicenter of Miami's trendiest retail stores, antique shops, eclectic bars, artisan eateries, and more than 250 art galleries, serving as a launch pad for all things local. The hotel, that is opening in the district for the first time, is bringing the best of the neighborhood to guests' doorsteps.

“It is hard to believe that despite attracting more than 10 million visitors annually, we are just now getting ready to open the first hotel in Wynwood,” said Manny Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District. “We are thrilled Arlo Hotels is the first hotel brand opening in the district. We are attracting a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs who want to live, work, eat, play and learn in our community, and Arlo will serve them well as their home away from home or remote workspace where inspiration awaits.

For additional information or to book your stay visit the website. Also, follow Arlo Hotels on Instagram (@arlohotels).