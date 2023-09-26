Discover Aroma360's First Personal Fragrance Collection

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature

AROMA 360 UNVEILS ITS FIRST COLLECTION OF PERSONAL FRAGRANCES.



Aroma360’s new body collection features five scents. PHOTO COURTESY OF AROMA360

Out of all the senses, few have the power to captivate the body and mind like scent. Known for creating signature home fragrances, founder and CEO Benzion Aboud expands Aroma360 (@aroma360) into its first foray into personal body fragrances with five luxurious unisex scents. The five-scent collection, each named after a color (blue, red, purple, green and black), seamlessly blends exquisite ingredients resulting in unique aromas. With each scent capturing a signature essence, Aroma360’s scents offer an olfactory experience to bring aromatic notes of luxury to each person who wears the scent.